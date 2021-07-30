AirAsia carries more passengers in Q2

MANILA, Philippines — AirAsia Philippines sustained its growth momentum in the second quarter, finishing as the only one among AirAsia Group’s four key operating entities with a quarter-on-quarter improvement in the number of passengers carried.

AirAsia Group’s operating statistics report showed that AirAsia Philippines carried a total of 171,543 passengers in the April to June period, an increase from the 168,527 passengers carried in the first quarter.

Year-on-year, the number represented a 489 percent jump from the 29,111 passengers carried in the second quarter of 2020.

“AirAsia Philippines’ strong rebound seen in the first quarter of 2021 further increased in the second quarter of 2021, posting a two percent higher number of passengers carried quarter-on-quarter and four percentage points higher load factor to record a solid 78 percent,” the AirAsia Group said.

“Monthly breakdown showed that load factor was as high as 83 percent in June 2021, boosted by active capacity management. This was despite running a limited number of charter and passenger flights due to community quarantine restrictions and despite flying only from its Manila hub,” it said.

AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand, and AirAsia Indonesia all posted a quarter-on-quarter decline in passengers carried during the second quarter.

AirAsia Malaysia’s operations remained constrained due to a lockdown and interstate travel restrictions imposed since January.

AirAsia Indonesia entered hibernation mode in early July in support of the containment efforts by the government as infection cases increased, while AirAsia Thailand’s first quarter recovery was short-lived due to the new COVID-19 wave that began in mid-April.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the AirAsia Group said all four key operating entities posted significant improvements during the second quarter, on the back of a low base in the same quarter last year wherein the group’s fleet were hibernated for the most part.

“AirAsia remains committed to strengthening its domestic foothold while awaiting positive developments on international air travel,” it said.

“Expectation of high vaccination rates in Asean countries by the end of this year is lending confidence on upcoming recovery, enhanced by the group’s robust short-haul model in addition to leaner and more stabilised operations,” the low-cost carrier said.