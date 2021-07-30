




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
AirAsia carries more passengers in Q2
AirAsia Group’s operating statistics report showed that AirAsia Philippines carried a total of 171,543 passengers in the April to June period, an increase from the 168,527 passengers carried in the first quarter.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
AirAsia carries more passengers in Q2

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — AirAsia Philippines sustained its growth momentum in the second quarter, finishing as the only one among AirAsia Group’s four key operating entities with a quarter-on-quarter improvement in the number of passengers carried.



AirAsia Group’s operating statistics report showed that AirAsia Philippines carried a total of 171,543 passengers in the April to June period, an increase from the 168,527 passengers carried in the first quarter.



Year-on-year, the number represented a 489 percent jump from the 29,111 passengers carried in the second quarter of 2020.



“AirAsia Philippines’ strong rebound seen in the first quarter of 2021 further increased in the second quarter of 2021, posting a two percent higher number of passengers carried quarter-on-quarter and four percentage points higher load factor to record a solid 78 percent,” the AirAsia Group said.



“Monthly breakdown showed that load factor was as high as 83 percent in June 2021, boosted by active capacity management. This was despite running a limited number of charter and passenger flights due to community quarantine restrictions and despite flying only from its Manila hub,” it said.



AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand, and AirAsia Indonesia all posted a quarter-on-quarter decline in passengers carried during the second quarter.



AirAsia Malaysia’s operations remained constrained due to a lockdown and interstate travel restrictions imposed since January.



AirAsia Indonesia entered hibernation mode in early July in support of the containment efforts by the government as infection cases increased, while AirAsia Thailand’s first quarter recovery was short-lived due to the new COVID-19 wave that began in mid-April.



However, on a year-on-year basis, the AirAsia Group said all four key operating entities posted significant improvements during the second quarter, on the back of a low base in the same quarter last year wherein the group’s fleet were hibernated for the most part.



“AirAsia remains committed to strengthening its domestic foothold while awaiting positive developments on international air travel,” it said.



“Expectation of high vaccination rates in Asean countries by the end of this year is lending confidence on upcoming recovery, enhanced by the group’s robust short-haul model in addition to leaner and more stabilised operations,” the low-cost carrier said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AIRASIA GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS self-employed, voluntary membership up by 20.2%


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The number of self-employed and voluntary members of the Social Security System increased by 20.2 percent to 8.43 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Emperador shares sizzle as H1 profit soars 53%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Emperador shares sizzle as H1 profit soars 53%


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brandy giant Emperador Inc. saw profits soar in the first half, as easing global restrictions bolster alcohol consumption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'A full recovery of consumer spending will only take place in 2022'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'A full recovery of consumer spending will only take place in 2022'


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumer spending in the consumption-reliant Philippine economy is only expected to fully recover next year, with the pace...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expand your horizons with graduate education at National Institute of Education, Singapore


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
An internationally recognized graduate degree from NIE not only stands as evidence that your skills and abilities have been...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Back to normal
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It is scary to see folks in California and Colorado almost back to normal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Emperador income up 53% in H1
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Andrew Tan-owned Emperador Inc. reported a 53 percent growth in its first half net profit to P5.1 billion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jollibee expands in Malaysia
                              


                              

                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Jollibee Foods Corp., the listed Asian food conglomerate, is expanding its presence in Malaysia with a plan to open at least 120 stores within 10 years starting in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AboitizPower to expand RE portfolio
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Aboitiz Power Corp. is targeting to grow its renewable energy portfolio – which it dubbed Cleanergy – to 4,600 megawatts (MW) in 10 years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BIR defers 12% VAT on exporters’ purchases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue  has deferred the implementation of Revenue Regulation 9-2021 which imposed a 12 percent value-added tax  on raw material purchases of export firms from domestic suppliers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with