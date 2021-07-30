IT firm hiring more for R&D hub in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Webb Fontaine, a global firm providing trade facilitation solutions, is hiring up to 150 information technology (IT) specialists for its Philippine research and development (R&D) hub to support growing operations.

“Given the Philippine hub’s role in global Webb Fontaine, we aim to recruit and develop the best Filipino talent in the industry to be part of our growing workforce. So, we are targeting to recruit roughly 100 to 150 more IT talents within our Manila hub,” Webb Fontaine Group Manila Branch (WFGMB) marketing and communications specialist Arabelle Magallona said in an online briefing yesterday.

She said the firm is aiming to make the Manila R&D hub known both locally and internationally for providing top-caliber IT solutions to cater to the needs of trade and customs stakeholders.

She said the company is looking for Java developers, software engineers, data analysts, and product managers.

By working with Webb Fontaine, these IT professionals would have the opportunity to work on various world-class IT systems and solutions for seamless and faster trade for the Philippine and international market.

At present, Magallona said Webb Fontaine has 90 specialists working in the Philippine hub which is focused on single window solutions, mobile technology, big data, and customs systems that shape international trade.

She said the Philippines is an ideal location for the firm’s R&D center because of the available highly talented IT professionals.

She said the country’s English speaking workforce is another advantage as the company serves clients around the world and needs to bridge the communication gap.

“At Webb Fontaine, we believe in looking beyond geographical barriers to shape the future of international trade. With our plans being laid out here in the Philippines, we will continue to invest in our people and in innovation to deliver value and the best service to our customers in providing seamless trade and customs transactions anywhere in the world,” WFGMB deputy director Grigor Babayan said.

Webb Fontaine caters to several countries worldwide through its single-window platform for trade, paperless customs systems, as well as cargo tracking systems.

Since its establishment in the Philippines in 2012, Webb Fontaine has worked with the Bureau of Customs through the electronic-to-mobile single window system, allowing the agency to process and assess declarations on a single digital platform, as well as importers to file declarations end-to-end from submission to payment and clearing with ease.

Since adopting the platform, the customs custody time in the Philippines was reduced to four to six hours from six to eight days for shipments involving no declaration of prohibited items.

Apart from the Philippines, Webb Fontaine’s other R&D hubs are located in Armenia and France.