




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
SC reminds commercial courts of mandatory period to resolve disputes
This file photo shows the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com/ Erwin Cagadas

                     

                        

                           
SC reminds commercial courts of mandatory period to resolve disputes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 4:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has reminded commercial court judges of the mandatory period of one year when resolving pending cases, after Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III complained about “questionable trend of unwarranted delay” in deciding commercial disputes.



Court Administrator Midas Marquez issued OCA Circular 105-2021 “strongly reminding” special commercial courts and courts hearing commercial cases of the one year period, from the date of filing of petition, to confirm a rehabilitation plan.





Judges are reminded that failure to decide cases within the set time period may result into administrative sanctions.



Marquez cited Section 72 of Republic Act 10142 or the Financial Rehabilitation and Insolvency Act of 2010, which also states that “[i]f no Rehabilitation Plan is confirmed within the said period, the proceedings may upon motion or motu propio, be converted into one for the liquidation of the debtor.”



The law defines rehabilitation plan as process by “which the financial well-being and viability of an insolvent debtor can be restored.”



There are 147 designated special commercial courts.



The court administrator said Dominguez wrote to the OCA to “ensure that courts comply with their mandate,” considering “the delay in resolution of various commercial cases filed in courts such as rehabilitation, insolvency, and liquidation cases, among others.”



Marquez also noted that Dominguez in particular cited the case of Land Bank of the Philippines, “a creditor-party in numerous rehabilitation and insolvency proceedings where there appears to be a questionable delay and/or circumvention of court proceedings.”



There were also indications that “some case proceedings may have been deliberately delayed” and “have remained pending for more than one year without any approved rehabilitation plans.”



Marquez then enjoined judges to “remain in full control of the proceedings in (their) sala and should adopt a firm policy against improvident postponements.” — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CARLOS DOMINGUEZ
                                                      MIDAS MARQUEZ
                                                      OFFICE OF THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL independent director resigns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL independent director resigns


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Businessman Gregorio Yu has exited the board of PAL Holdings Inc. and Philippine Airlines Inc. after almost seven years of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Home classroom
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the Delta variant of COVID on a rampage in many places worldwide and NCR on GCQ again, it isn’t likely that students will troop back to physical schools for face-to-face instruction in September. That’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 President Duterte’s last SONA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The last State of the Nation Address of President Duterte was delivered in his usual style: homespun, serious, and at times humorous, self-deprecating, but full of sound and fury mixed with frustration when dealing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines, Japan ink P115.8 billion financing for Metro Manila subway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines and Japan have signed the second tranche of the financing for the country’s first underground railway system.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BOP deficit widens to $312 million in June
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country incurred a balance of payment deficit of $312 million in June, reversing the $80 million surplus booked in the same period last year as more dollars flowed out of the country to settle more maturing foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Most Asian markets down on China worries after Wall St drop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Most Asian markets down on China worries after Wall St drop


                              

                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Asian markets mostly fell again Wednesday as fears over China's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate around trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Are the prizes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz taxable? The short answer is yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wilcon Depot profits soar in H1 as sales rise 48.5%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wilcon Depot profits soar in H1 as sales rise 48.5%


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Profits of Wilcon Depot Inc. posted a triple-digit growth in the first half, showing that the giant home retailer is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greenergy to buy 5 million shares of affiliate AgriNurture
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greenergy to buy 5 million shares of affiliate AgriNurture


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Greenergy uses the open market to buy 5 million shares of affiliate AgriNurture.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide to sell P4 billion preferred shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide to sell P4 billion preferred shares


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Megawide filed paperwork with the SEC to sell up to 40,000,000 preferred “Series 4” shares, at a price of P1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with