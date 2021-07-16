




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
del monte
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday it greenlighted Del Monte Philippines’ planned maiden share sale, but “subject to the company’s compliance with certain remaining requirements.”
Facebook.com/DelMonte

                     

                        

                           
Del Monte Philippines gets SEC’s green light for P44.07-B IPO

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 10:42am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. has secured regulatory approval for its P44.07-billion initial public offering, which would come at a turbulent time for the stock market amid pandemic-induced uncertainties.



The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday it greenlighted Del Monte Philippines’ planned maiden share sale, but “subject to the company’s compliance with certain remaining requirements.”



Del Monte will “receive the corresponding order of registration and permit to sell after complying with the conditions set by the SEC,” corporate regulators said. The SEC did not disclose the remaining requirements that the company has to submit.



The company best known for its tomato and pineapple offerings would sell 699.3 million secondary common shares to the public for the first time at a price of P54.80 each. If there’s great demand from investors, Del Monte Philippines would sell 104.9 million more shares.



It was a plan that dated back three years ago, but was pushed back by Del Monte Philippines after a weak currency at the time battered the local stock market. 



Broken down, gross proceeds from the IPO could amount to P38.32 billion should the company decide to stick with its original offer price. Assuming that the overallotment option is fully exercised, the offer can raise an additional P5.75 billion.



The company will conduct the IPO from August 9 to 13 and debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange on August 23.



Proceeds from the jumbo IPO would be used by Del Monte Philippines’ listed parent, Del Monte Pacific Limited, to pay old debts as well as redeem certain preferred shares and provide general budgetary support to the company.



Despite disruptions from the pandemic, Del Monte Philippines’ balance sheet stayed healthy. The company netted P4.6 billion in fiscal year 2021 ending April, up 33% year-on-year. Much of the lift came from 8% annual increase in sales to P34.5 billion, close to two-thirds of which was generated onshore while the rest was from international markets, figures showed.



As of 10:27 p.m. Friday, shares in Del Monte Philippines’ parent company were trading flat at P15.40 each.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED
                                                      DEL MONTE PHILIPPINES INC.
                                                      INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
                                                      IPO
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 She still doesn‘t get it
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I can’t believe Education Secretary Leonor Briones still doesn’t get it. Given that this is likely her last position in her government service career, she has nothing more to fear or protect. She should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte gov't borrows another P540-B from BSP for pandemic response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte gov't borrows another P540-B from BSP for pandemic response


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is lending money anew to the government to augment funds for the state’s pandemic ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Liza Gokongwei steps down as Cebu Air director
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Cebu Air Inc., the operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, has appointed an airline veteran as a new member of its board of directors following the resignation of Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Co’s The Keepers raising P7.5 billion from follow-on offer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Retail tycoon Lucio Co is going full blast with his liquor business as it seeks to boost its war chest for expansion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital banks, fintechs seen to dominate retail banking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital banks, fintechs seen to dominate retail banking


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A new breed of digital-only banks and financial technology companies are likely to take over  the retail space as some traditional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Yellen 'not certain' Amazon would pay under global tax agreement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yellen 'not certain' Amazon would pay under global tax agreement


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she is "not certain" if Amazon will have to pay up under a worldwide minimum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank: Philippines needs reforms on FDI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank: Philippines needs reforms on FDI


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines should expedite the passage of key reform measures that would boost foreign direct investments (FDIs) and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks back in red on thin trades, lack of catalysts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks back in red on thin trades, lack of catalysts


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks waddled back in the red yesterday, erasing gains made in the previous day, as the low trading volume and lack of catalysts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rice inventory drops 7.5% in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rice inventory drops 7.5% in May


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s rice inventory dropped 7.5 percent in May, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 StanChart cuts Philippines GDP growth to 4.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
StanChart cuts Philippines GDP growth to 4.6%


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
With an earlier resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and the slow pace of vaccination, the Philippines may recover slower from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with