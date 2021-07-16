




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
StanChart cuts Philippines GDP growth to 4.6%
During a webinar, StanChart economist for Asia Chidu Narayanan said the bank expects the Philippines to grow by 4.6 percent instead of 6.1 percent this year.
Miguel De Guzman, file

                     

                        

                           
StanChart cuts Philippines GDP growth to 4.6%

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With an earlier resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and the slow pace of vaccination, the Philippines may recover slower from the pandemic than other economies in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Bank.



During a webinar, StanChart economist for Asia Chidu Narayanan said the bank expects the Philippines to grow by 4.6 percent instead of 6.1 percent this year.



Narayanan said consumption remains soft and private investment subdued given the overcapacity, and the demand outlook remains sober.



“For now, pickup in growth will have to come from the public sector given that sentiment is extremely soft among both the consumers as well as businesses,” Narayanan said.



Under a risk scenario, Narayanan said the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) growth may drop further to a range of three to 3.9 percent if public infrastructure investments do not pick up in the middle of the third quarter.



“The risk is that, in case there is a delay in the infrastructure investment. If it does not happen by this year, we could see that there is no pickup for demand at all. And in that case, demand could drop and overall growth could drop below the four percent range,” Narayanan said.



With less than two percent of the population fully vaccinated and only 4.3 percent receiving at least one dose, Narayanan said the slow rollout increases the risk of new COVID-19 infections, thereby dampening sentiment and growth.



Narayanan said the Philippines would be able to return to pre-pandemic level in terms of growth by the end of 2022.



StanChart expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance by keeping the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of two percent until 2023, when the country fully recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Edward Lee, chief economist for ASEAN and Southeast Asia at StanChart, said clearly the COVID-19 pandemic remains the biggest risk for the global economy.



Lee said some economies led by China, Taiwan, India, the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Myanmar are expected to return to pre-pandemic level of growth within the year.



“Due to the latest infection spike in some countries including the Philippines and Thailand, we don’t expect them to get back to pre-COVID GDP levels even by the end of the year,” Lee said.



StanChart foreign exchange research head Divya Devesh sees the peso ending 2021 at 49.50 to $1 before weakening to 50.25 by June next year and further to 50.50 by the end of 2022.



“We think the Philippine peso is quite overvalued based on our metrics,” Devesh said.



The local currency continues to trade above the 50 to $1 level primarily due to the strength of the dollar amid the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve as well as the growing demand for the greenback amid the recovery in global trade.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GDP
                                                      STANCHART
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte gov't borrows another P540-B from BSP for pandemic response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte gov't borrows another P540-B from BSP for pandemic response


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is lending money anew to the government to augment funds for the state’s pandemic ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 S&P tags Philippines among Asia&rsquo;s hotspots on virus struggle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
S&P tags Philippines among Asia’s hotspots on virus struggle


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
S&P Global Ratings has tagged the Philippines as one of the hotspots in Asia-Pacific as the country continues to struggle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Holcim Philippines investing P210-M to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emmission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Holcim Philippines investing P210-M to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emmission


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Holcim Philippines Inc. is spending P210 million on projects meant to raise the efficiency of its cement factories by reducing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fintech firms to overtake banks in cornering unbanked Filipinos &mdash; Moody's
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fintech firms to overtake banks in cornering unbanked Filipinos — Moody's


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fintech companies are poised to overtake banks in capturing unbanked Filipinos, likely leading to missed opportunities for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Just an inch away from the private sector’s COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 July 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In two separate interviews last Tuesday with Pia Hontiveros and Cito Beltran, I gladly announced that the private sector and the national government will finally welcome the first tranche of COVID-19 vaccines that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government plans to sell retail $ bonds to Pinoys overseas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury plans to sell retail dollar bonds to overseas Filipinos next month in an effort to attract migrants to invest in long-term government securities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines sees huge boost in trade facilitation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s move to streamline trade procedures earned it a huge boost in global trade facilitation despite challenges due to the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 She still doesn‘t get it
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I can’t believe Education Secretary Leonor Briones still doesn’t get it. Given that this is likely her last position in her government service career, she has nothing more to fear or protect. She should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Co’s The Keepers raising P7.5 billion from follow-on offer
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Retail tycoon Lucio Co is going full blast with his liquor business as it seeks to boost its war chest for expansion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 VMC income up 14% to P637 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Victorias Milling Co. Inc. reported a 14 percent rise in its consolidated net income in the nine months of the current crop year, driven by higher raw sugar sales.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with