




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
car
Carmakers sold 22,550 units in June, up 44.8% year-on-year, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) reported on Tuesday.
Pixabay

                     

                        

                           
Low base boosts June car sales to 4-month high

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 11:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Car sales soared to a 4-month high in June to post another double-digit growth, as low base effects from last year’s pandemic-induced slump continued to bloat the figures.



What’s new



Carmakers sold 22,550 units in June, up 44.8% year-on-year, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) reported on Tuesday.



Month-on-month, vehicle sales inched up 2%, data showed.



Why this matters



Economic officials usually track auto sales as it is typically used as an indicator of the economy’s health. This is because consumer spending historically accounts for about 70% of the Philippine economy and heightened purchases of big-ticket items like cars have a big contribution to the economic output.



What the industry says



For CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez, the double-digit sales growth last month means the industry is now “coping up with the pandemic.” While there were indeed some gains this year, much of the lift came from so-called “base effects” from last year when the pandemic depressed car sales figures.



From January to June, the industry sold 132,767 units, up 56.1% on-year. Both CAMPI and TMA are forecasting a 30-percent sales growth this year.



“This is a respite amid the less buoyant consumer outlook for big-ticket items for the second quarter of this year according to a government survey,” Gutierrez said.



“The auto industry continues to adjust to the effects of the pandemic at the same time striving to strike a balance between its contribution to the economy and keeping its stakeholders safe and healthy during these unprecedented times,” he added.



Other figures



    
	
  • By vehicle type, commercial vehicles accounted for bulk of the shares in June with 15,168 units sold, up 39.6% year-on-year. In the first half, manufacturers sold 90,361 units of this vehicle type, translating to an annual growth rate of 47.8%.
    • 
	
  • Sales of passenger cars grew 56.7% year-on-year in June to 7,382, bringing the year-to-date sales to 42,406, up an annualized rate of 77.3%.
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CAR SALES
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine peso breaches 50
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 July 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine peso slumped to a one-year low last week amid a strengthening US dollar and volatile oil prices. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' investment grade at risk after Fitch turns 'negative'


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ hard-earned credit rating that the Duterte administration tried to protect by limiting pandemic spending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MerryMart buying Quezon pharmacy chain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II’s grocery chain operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. is acquiring a pharmacy chain in the province of Quezon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AMLC: Philippines to use AI to fight dirty money
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines is utilizing artificial intelligence  to fight money laundering as well as terrorist and proliferation financing after the country was included in the gray list of global dirty money watchdog Financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Education crisis needs urgent action, not apology
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and being in the midst of a pandemic gives this more meaning. In the case of our education system currently in crisis, this means finding solutions, not asking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sta. Lucia Land [SLI] dusts off old follow-on offering plan, ready to try again
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sta. Lucia Land [SLI] dusts off old follow-on offering plan, ready to try again


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Property developer Sta. Lucia Land, headed and owned by Exequiel Robles and the Robles family, has re-filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart [MM] buys Quezon province&rsquo;s largest pharmacy chain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart [MM] buys Quezon province’s largest pharmacy chain


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The signed agreement for MerryMart to acquire 67% of Carlos SuperDrug did not mention the price or any other terms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Keepers [DAVIN] board approves follow-on offering plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Keepers [DAVIN] board approves follow-on offering plan


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Keepers board approves follow-on offering (FOO) plan to cure non-compliance with PSE’s minimum public ownership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDI inflow surges to $679 million in April
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDI inflow surges to $679 million in April


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The net inflow of foreign direct investments  more than doubled to $679 million in April from $317 million a year ago on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 T-bill yields rise as peso weakens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Institutional investors swarmed yesterday’s auction of Treasury bills, with yields inching up across the board on full award of the P15-billion offer.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with