Converge to double data transfer capacity to boost download speed

MANILA, Philippines — Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is eyeing to double its data transmission capacity in a bid to dramatically increase download speed for customers and prepare its fiber optic network for next-generation technologies.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the listed broadband service provider said the planned upgrade would increase data transmission capacity of its metro backbone to 800 Gigabits per second, from the current capacity of 400 Gbps.

Converge did not disclose the cost of the upgrade. Last year, the company said it would spend P33 billion for its backbone expansion plans after raising P29.1 billion during its mammoth initial public offering.

“We want to respond to the high-capacity needs of our network and customers, and to be able to accommodate any new-generation technologies they may have,” Dennis Anthony Uy, company chief executive, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The metro backbone sews together multiple networks to manage data traffic. By beefing up transmission capacity, more data would be transferred from one point to another at faster speed, thereby minimizing delays.

That said, Jesus Romero, company chief operating officer, explained that the upgrade is “enough” to allow Converge subscribers to download a high-resolution video game and 20 HD movies in one second.

“At the same time, this latest technology allows us to use less hardware to efficiently deliver our services, limits the possibility of congestion whether in normal or outage situations, and reduces our energy consumption and cost,” Romero added.

As it stands, Converge is emerging to be a formidable player in the country’s ISP marketplace that is long dominated by Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. The Pampanga-based company is targeting to go beyond its Luzon base and cover 55% of total households in the Philippines by 2025.

That goal now appears to be within Converge’s reach after the pandemic boosted demand for internet services amid the unprecedented shift to remote working and online classes. Converge capped the first quarter with over 7 million homes under its network, or 28% of total Philippine household. Last year, the company netted P3.4 billion, up 74% year-on-year.

On Tuesday, shares in Converge inched up 0.89% to finish at P22.75 each.