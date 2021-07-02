Pepsi revenues flat in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI) posted P34.6 billion in revenues last year, around the same level as 2019’s P35.2 billion.

EBITDA, meanwhile, reached P1.9 billion.

PCPPI president and CEO Frederick Ong credited the company’s good financial standing to its ability to deliver planned projects with managed resources.

The company likewise improved line productivity and trimmed costs by 33 percent by the end of 2020.

“PCPPI did not only adapt but also thrived in the new normal. When most companies feared to move forward, PCPPI chose to make big moves and transform,” Ong said.

Earlier this year, PCPPI opened a new line in Santo Tomas, Batangas to expand its polyethylene terephthalate or PET bottle production by 30 percent.

The company also focused on improving its digital infrastructure by completing its enterprise management system, which effectively integrated eight core business procedures, 18 business units, and more than 100 locations into a single platform.

The digital transformation continued with the company launching its online selling platform, pepsiproducts.ph, which allowed PCPPI to reach more household consumers and potential distributors.

PCPPI also committed to vaccinate all willing employees for their long-term safety.

“We believe that together with the government, we can help fast-track the inoculation program and revive the economy to pre-pandemic levels sooner,” Ong said.