How to conduct strategic planning

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Many companies go through strategic planning sessions without a clue or a clear idea how it should be conducted, resulting in wasted time, effort, resources and poor planning output. Strategic planning is the process that enables a company to define its strategies and allows it to articulate the courses of action it will take to effectively and efficiently pursue its vision.



The best plans happen when you have a systematic planning process that is done the right way. To help you on this, the Center for Global Best Practices invites you to attend an online training entitled, “Best Practices on How to Conduct Strategic Planning and Prepare Effective Action Plans” to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, July 7 and 8 via Zoom.



The two-session webinar will provide participants useful templates, real examples and a practice-oriented workshop for formulating a winning strategic action plan. It is applicable to all kinds of organizations and highly recommended for business owners, members of the board, the management and its planning committees who want to improve the quality of their strategic planning activities and meetings. No long-winding, unproductive, haphazard meetings and wasted time, effort and resources when you know the best practices on how to conduct strategic planning effectively.



Learn from the expert practitioner, Rufo Mendoza, PhD, CPA. He was the chairman of the finance and accounting department and program director of the Master in Development Management in Public Finance at the Asian Institute of Management. He was the vice chair of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy and the chair of Continuing Professional Development Council for Accountancy.



His current affiliations include Asian Development Bank as its national capacity development expert in public financial management and First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities as its Dean of School of Graduate Studies.



His consulting experiences consist of engagements with the World Bank, Australian Agency for International Development, United States Agency for International Development, United Nations Development Program, and European Commission.



This learning event is the first among the Trilogy of Best Business Practices series on planning-budgeting-strategy execution training programs that will be featured by CGBP. The two other webinars are Best Practices in Financial and Operational Budgeting (Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18 and 19) and Best Practices in Strategy Execution (Thursday, Oct. 28).



Registration is open to the general public. For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila Lines (+63 2) 8556-8968/ 69 or (+ 63 2) 8842-7148 or 59.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

