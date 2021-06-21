Globe's 5G network now covers 88% of Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The 5G arms race heats up as Globe Telecom Inc. makes headway in the roll-out of wireless network around Metro Manila, a welcome development for a country where internet connectivity remains slow and pricey.

In a statement on Monday, the Ayala-led telco giant said at least 88% of the National Capital Region is now under its 5G network.

Globe said customers with 5G-ready smartphones won’t have difficulties accessing its network, especially if they are within the business districts of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City and Ortigas Center in Pasig. Nearby areas such as Makati Central Business District and Pateros likewise have ease of connection.

“We expect more installations of 5G cell sites for the remaining six months of the year as the demand for 5G technology will continue to rise even further,” Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, company chief commercial officer, said.

5G connectivity, the fastest cellular network in the market, is still limited in the Philippine archipelago, where connectivity in certain urban areas is inconsistent.

In the other islands, the Ayala-led company ramped up connectivity for consumers in metropolitan cities in Visayas such as in Cebu, Bacolod and Iloilo. Likewise, urban areas in Mindanao such as Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City are getting the 5G treatment as well. The telco is also installing new 5G cell towers in General Santos.

While other businesses floundered because of the lingering health crisis, telco companies such as Globe and its rival, PLDT Inc., emerged as rare pandemic winners last year. Since being forced to stay indoors, consumers working and studying from home had to rely on internet connection from these providers which, in turn, boosted demand for home broadband services.

As of May, PLDT's wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. has fired up more than 3,000 5G sites across the country.

As of 12:23 p.m., shares in Globe were trading up 0.22%, bucking a downturn in the main index.