




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Globe's 5G network now covers 88% of Metro Manila
Stock image of 5G phone.
James Yarema via Unsplash

                     

                        

                           
Globe's 5G network now covers 88% of Metro Manila

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 12:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The 5G arms race heats up as Globe Telecom Inc. makes headway in the roll-out of wireless network around Metro Manila, a welcome development for a country where internet connectivity remains slow and pricey.



In a statement on Monday, the Ayala-led telco giant said at least 88% of the National Capital Region is now under its 5G network.



Globe said customers with 5G-ready smartphones won’t have difficulties accessing its network, especially if they are within the business districts of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City and Ortigas Center in Pasig. Nearby areas such as Makati Central Business District and Pateros likewise have ease of connection.



“We expect more installations of 5G cell sites for the remaining six months of the year as the demand for 5G technology will continue to rise even further,” Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, company chief commercial officer, said.



5G connectivity, the fastest cellular network in the market, is still limited in the Philippine archipelago, where connectivity in certain urban areas is inconsistent.



In the other islands, the Ayala-led company ramped up connectivity for consumers in metropolitan cities in Visayas such as in Cebu, Bacolod and Iloilo. Likewise, urban areas in Mindanao such as Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City are getting the 5G treatment as well. The telco is also installing new 5G cell towers in General Santos.



While other businesses floundered because of the lingering health crisis, telco companies such as Globe and its rival, PLDT Inc., emerged as rare pandemic winners last year. Since being forced to stay indoors, consumers working and studying from home had to rely on internet connection from these providers which, in turn, boosted demand for home broadband services.



As of May, PLDT's wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. has fired up more than 3,000 5G sites across the country.



As of 12:23 p.m., shares in Globe were trading up 0.22%, bucking a downturn in the main index.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      5G COVERAGE
                                                      GLOBE TELECOM INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Confusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
We Filipinos have a high tolerance for incompetence and the confusion it brings.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 China fights back
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Commodities fell sharply last week after China took measures to fight back against soaring prices.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another vital component of the Luzon Spine Network is the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway, a 34-kilometer highway linking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The election circus is in town
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a little late because of the killer virus, but it’s here now and it’s all over town. Old faces, same names, newbies, and the usual turncoats have joined the circus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 EEI joins RE bandwagon
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 June 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
EEI Power Corp., the power subsidiary of Yuchengco-led construction firm EEI Corp., is joining the renewable energy bandwagon by venturing into solar rooftop development.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo's Nikkei opens down over 2% on US rout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo's Nikkei opens down over 2% on US rout


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Monday after US shares dropped partly due to hawkish remarks by a US Federal Reserve...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP issues guidelines on financial data sharing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP issues guidelines on financial data sharing


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the guidelines on the sharing of customers’ financial data as part of efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks to retest 7,000 level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks to retest 7,000 level


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Traders expect share prices to hover within a broad range this week as lingering concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Economists see BSP keeping rates at record low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economists see BSP keeping rates at record low


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain its accommodative policy stance by keeping key interest rates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rate easing cycle seen to resume in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rate easing cycle seen to resume in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is widely expected to keep rates steady at Thursday’s monetary policy meeting, but would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with