




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
‘Industry intervention key to Philippine disaster resilience’

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — An alliance of big business groups has urged industries to boost their disaster mitigation programs and preparedness against the economic effects of climate change.



In a recent virtual townhall discussion organized by Stratbase Albert del Rosario Institute (ADRi), Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) president Rene Meily said the private sector has a critical role to play in terms of helping mitigate the effects of climate change.



“We’re one of the countries with the most typhoons in the world. We are number two in terms of the number of displaced people in the world. We had something like 4.4 million people just last year displaced by disasters,” Meily said.



PDRF is an alliance of top Philippine business groups supporting programs to boost disaster management capabilities in areas of prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response, and rehabilitation and recovery.



In a statement, Ayala Corp. chairman and PDRF co-chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel said corporate executives should have a strong understanding about the implications of climate change, as well as have the opportunities to dialogue about these issues at the highest levels to enable officers and the company as a whole to make informed and sustainable strategic decisions.



“Now, more than ever, everyone must play a role in building resilience and mitigating risks as more devastating calamities arise in the future. I think we should be contributors of resilience and help minimize the contributions we make in worsening the situation,” Zobel said.



“Climate change is an existential threat to everyone, whether you are a business, a government institution, or just an individual. Its far-reaching effects and implications have an impact on long-term resilience, sustainability, and longevity.”



For his part, Stratbase ADRi president Dindo Manhit said it is vital that multi-sector engagements and best practices be discussed and more widely adopted to proactively address climate risks before they even happen. With these, the vulnerability of communities to physical, social, and economic shocks will be lessened, he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE CHANGE
                                                      ECONOMIC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' dollar surplus seen wider than initially projected in 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' dollar surplus seen wider than initially projected in 2021


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ dollar surplus is still poised to shrink this year, but the new forecast is now bigger than the previous...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dominguez named chair of coco levy committee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dominguez named chair of coco levy committee


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez was elected head of the inter-agency panel tasked to craft the investment strategy in deploying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector arrives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for private sector arrives


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines purchased for the private sector arrived yesterday via a Cebu Pacific flight.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala abandons Visayas biomass business to boost solar, wind power push
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ayala abandons Visayas biomass business to boost solar, wind power push


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is getting out of the biomass energy business in Visayas to focus more on expanding its solar and wind power...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sun shines on property sector
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 June 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One of the country’s biggest property developers is preparing the biggest initial public offering so far for a real estate investment trust.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign debt slips to $97 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign debt slips to $97 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s external debt slipped by 1.5 percent to $97.05 billion as of end-March from $98.49 billion in end-2020...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBP extends credit line to ASF-hit hog growers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBP extends credit line to ASF-hit hog growers


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines will set up a loan facility where swine producers can borrow cash to repopulate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Savings, loan associations getting stiff competition from fintech firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Savings, loan associations getting stiff competition from fintech firms


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is urging non-stock savings and loan associations to innovate and leverage on information...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic slows down momentum of flagship infrastructure projects


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte government may not be able to end its term with a flagship infrastructure project; most of the big-ticket projects...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT Enterprise providing digital links to more LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT Enterprise providing digital links to more LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The enterprise arm of PLDT Inc. continues to partner with various local government units to equip them with digital serv...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with