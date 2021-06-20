Volkswagen bringing back Kombi van in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — Volkswagen Philippines is bringing back the multivan Kombi within the third quarter of the year.

“Amidst the multitude of van designs other automakers have offered to the Filipino public, the Volkswagen multivan Kombi is about to stage a comeback and reclaim its old place in local road lore,” Volkswagen Philippines said.

Known as the hippie van, the Kombi is among Volkswagen’s most iconic vehicles.

The vehicle which commemorated its 70th birthday last year, has become one of the world’s best-selling multivan with sales topping the 13 million unit mark.

In the Philippines, the Kombi became popular in the streets in the late 1950s.

In 1970, the Kombi reached its peak in popularity in the country and contributed to a total of 6,100 Volkswagen units sold in that year, making the German automotive brand the number one seller in the local market.

Volkswagen Philippines is part of the Ayala Group’s automotive business portfolio.

For this year, the company has so far launched two vehicle models: T-Cross sports utility vehicle and the Santana subcompact sedan.