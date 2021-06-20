Manulife gives global workforce a paid break

MANILA, Philippines — Toronto-based Manulife has given its around 37,000 workers, including 8,500 in the Philippines, a paid day off, giving them time to look after their personal well-being during the pandemic.

Manulife on Friday extended to its global labor force a compensated day off on top of five personal breaks for themselves to support the physical and mental health of their workers.

In Asia, some 19,000 employees benefited from the paid day off, and roughly 8,500 workers in the Philippines were awarded the incentive.

Manulife Asia president and CEO Anil Wadhwani said the firm extended the day off program as a way of gratitude for its employees who carried out their work in spite of the difficulties brought about by the pandemic.