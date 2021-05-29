Japan grants P16 million to RITM for COVID-19 data management

MANILA, Philippines — Japan is extending P16 million in assistance to the Philippines to improve data management and telemedicine for COVID-19.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s bilateral aid agency, said the P16-million equipment support given to the Philippines was coursed through the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa.

The equipment support consists of laptops, desktops, and other information and communications technology equipment.

“Data management and surveillance will certainly help enhance the Philippines’ response against COVID-19 and future health emergencies by providing health experts sound data, and contribute effectively to public health policies,” JICA chief representative Eigo Azukizawa said.

“The pandemic highlighted the need for rapid, full-scale, whole of society approach, and whole of government public health response. The equipment provided by JICA will help enhance our surveillance and testing capacity even beyond the pandemic, particularly on future outbreaks,” RITM director Celia Carlos added.

Since the pandemic started last year, JICA has provided equipment to its partner health institutions in the country, including laboratory equipment for COVID-19 testing, pharmaceutical refrigerator and freezer for sensitive medicine and pharmaceutical supplies, as well as automated immunoassay analyzer of test results.

It also collaborated with RITM and San Lazaro Hospital in Manila for improved testing and provided support to illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centers under the Department of Health.

Apart from equipment support, JICA has extended 50 billion yen (P22 billion) in loans that may be tapped to support local governments, scale up medical response, provide social assistance and small business relief, and support agriculture.

The World Health Organization has placed the Philippines at Stage 2 localized community transmission of COVID at the national level, while Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon are at Stage 3 large-scale community transmission.