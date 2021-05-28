Government to streamline processes in housing

MANILA, Philippines — The government is set to issue a joint memorandum circular (JMC) to streamline processes in the socialized housing sector next month, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said.

In a statement, ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said the government is targeting to sign the JMC by the end of June.

Belgica met with representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, Office of the Cabinet Secretariat, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and Land Registration Authority to discuss uniformed policies for the socialized housing sector in line with the ARTA’s streamlining effort.

During the meeting, all concerned agencies expressed support in the crafting of JMC which would focus on land acquisition, particularly on the comprehensive land use plan as the main indicative document, and removal of redundant documentary requirements.

Also discussed during the meeting are the issuance of permits and land registry, release of funds for housing sectors, construction works, and efforts to reach out to sectors in need of safe and proper housing.

Belgica said the JMC would cover future housing projects, as well as those to be implemented by the localities.

Housing is among the priority sectors that have been identified for streamlining under the ARTA’s National Effort for Harmonization of Efficient Measures of Inter-related Agencies (NEHEMIA) program.

Under the program, agencies are tasked to eliminate over-regulation and redundant requirements to streamline government processes.