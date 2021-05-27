




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade
In this April 13, 2020 photo, soldiers assist in the distribution of claim cash assistance from the Department of Tranportation to public utility vehicle drivers in Quezon City.
 The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
Signs of 'recovery' convince S&P to keep Philippines' investment grade

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 6:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Debt watcher S&P Global Ratings kept the Philippines’ investment grade rating, citing emerging signs of economic recovery that could ease the strain on the government’s balance sheet that's tarnished by the pandemic.



In a statement on Thursday, S&P affirmed the sovereign’s triple B plus rating while assigning a “stable” outlook, which means there is unlikely to be any changes in its assessment over the next 18-24 months.



“We affirmed the ratings because we believe the Philippines will continue to have good economic recovery prospects once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, and that the government's fiscal performance will strengthen accordingly,” S&P explained.



“The Philippines' economy is beginning to recover, and growth should accelerate further in 2022 as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations picks up and the pandemic becomes more contained,” it added.



The action followed a similar move from Fitch Ratings last January, making S&P the latest credit rating agency to approve of the Duterte administration’s pandemic strategy. That tack has specifically avoided a massive fiscal stimulus to jumpstart the economy in recession, in a desperate bid to protect the country’s well-prized credit ratings that allow the government to borrow at cheaper costs.



As expected, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III welcomed S&P’s decision. “(S)olid financial buffers and prudent fiscal management have placed the Philippines in a relatively strong position to generate the needed funds for COVID-19 response without touching off a worrisome debt situation down the road,” Dominguez said in a statement.



Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno agreed with Dominguez. “The move of S&P… echoes our view that the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy will be transitory and that the Philippines continues to enjoy bright medium-term growth prospects,” Diokno said.



For S&P, it was this “long track record of fiscal prudence” even during hard times that shielded the state’s balance sheet from further deterioration. But while the limited spending indeed helped keep the government’s debt at manageable levels, critics said the hesitation to unleash a massive fiscal response is the reason why the country has remained in recession for five straight quarters now.



In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product shrank an annualized 4.2%, convincing many observers that the Philippines is a clear laggard in the region. But if there’s any consolation, there was a minimal 0.3% gain on a quarter-on-quarter basis.



That disappointing figure last quarter prompted economic officials to downgrade their GDP projections for this year to 6-7%, from 6.5-7.5% previously. The bleaker outlook means the economy is still bound to underperform even as the expected increase in spending is forecast to push up the budget deficit to 9% of GDP this year — a level that, Dominguez said, is already “concerning.”



But S&P was conservative with its projection, penciling in a smaller deficit of 7.5% of GDP in 2021. “However, this should begin to taper off from 2022 as the economy recovers and stimulus measures are scaled back,” it said.



Despite the favorable action, S&P’s decision was not without a warning. In its statement, the debt watcher said it may downgrade the Philippines’ credit rating if the economy’s nascent recovery “falters over the next 24 months.”



On the flip side, a rating upgrade would be possible over the next 2 years if recovery comes much faster than expected, and the government achieves more rapid fiscal stability.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      S&P GLOBAL RATINGS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks surge as investors buy bargains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks surge as investors buy bargains


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks surged for a second straight session yesterday, with the main index leading the gains in Asian markets, as bargain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-B Bayanihan 3 'still small' but much-needed, lawmaker admits


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The new P401-billion pandemic relief bill being pushed by the House of Representatives would, admittedly, do little to save...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A highway from the West Philippine Sea
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot gets thicker. And perhaps more exciting, at least for stock market pundits.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Let’s give more mobility to vaccinated Filipinos
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Recently, I had interviews with Cesar Chavez of DZRH, and Alvin Elchico and Doris Bigornia of DZMM TeleRadyo, where we talked about the benefits of having a bakuna card and how it can augment our efforts on safely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Coping with higher college dropouts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The benefits that accrue with digital learning has become more tenuous for many Filipino students in colleges and universities during the pandemic, pulling them several steps backwards in realizing their dream of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Despite online shopping boom, pandemic reverses Filipinas' success in e-commerce space


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipina entrepreneurs in the local e-commerce space suffered more from the pandemic fallout than their male counterparts,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robinsons Land joining Philippines' REIT party with P26.7-B IPO plan


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Real estate giant Robinsons Land Corp. is now preparing for the stock market debut of its own real estate investment trust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taiwan hurtles towards 'super-aged' status as birthrate plummets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taiwan hurtles towards 'super-aged' status as birthrate plummets


                              

                                                                  By Amber Wang |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In 1951, the average Taiwanese woman gave birth to seven children. Now it is less than one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan's grandson takes in key role in loss-making Philippine Airlines


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan III, grandson of taipan Lucio Tan, will occupy a key position in his grandfather’s loss-making airline company,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with $8.45-billion deal for MGM studios
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amazon boosts streaming ambitions with $8.45-billion deal for MGM studios


                              

                                                                  By Rob Lever |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amazon has agreed to buy the storied MGM studios for $8.45 billion, the companies said Wednesday, giving the US tech giant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with