Filinvest's Andrew 'Bibot' Gotianun Jr. dies at 69

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Andrew “Bibot” Gotianun Jr., who played a crucial part in expanding property giant Filinvest, has died. He was 69.

In a statement on Friday, Gotianun’s family announced his passing “after a short bout with a non-Covid malignant illness.” Details of the virtual memorial service will be announced soon.

Gotianun was vice chairman of Filinvest Land, Inc. and a member of Filinvest Development Corp.’s board of directors.

“He was instrumental in growing the Filinvest group into the multi-faceted corporation it is today and was a leader in the real estate field,” his family said.

“The Gotianun family will appreciate privacy at this time,” they added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral