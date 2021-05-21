




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
andrew gotianun
This photo shows  Andrew “Bibot” Gotianun Jr.
Filinvest Land

                     

                        

                           
Filinvest's Andrew 'Bibot' Gotianun Jr. dies at 69

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 5:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Andrew “Bibot” Gotianun Jr., who played a crucial part in expanding property giant Filinvest, has died. He was 69.



In a statement on Friday, Gotianun’s family announced his passing “after a short bout with a non-Covid malignant illness.” Details of the virtual memorial service will be announced soon.



Gotianun was vice chairman of Filinvest Land, Inc. and a member of Filinvest Development Corp.’s board of directors.



“He was instrumental in growing the Filinvest group into the multi-faceted corporation it is today and was a leader in the real estate field,” his family said.



“The Gotianun family will appreciate privacy at this time,” they added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANDREW GOTIANUN JR
                                                      FILINVEST GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is China losing Duterte?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With Duterte, you can never be sure if he is joking, indulging in theatrics or dead serious when it’s about China. He blows hot and cold.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dennis Uy takes control of Malampaya after Shell sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dennis Uy takes control of Malampaya after Shell sale


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s final: Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy now holds the controlling stake in the country’s biggest natural gas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hefty infra spending in March faces roadblock from fresh lockdowns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hefty infra spending in March faces roadblock from fresh lockdowns


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Infrastructure spending of the Duterte administration grew in March, although the turnout was slower compared to the preceding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI clears P7.5 billion Glovax vaccine plant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI clears P7.5 billion Glovax vaccine plant


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry has signed a memorandum of agreement with Glovax Biotech Corp. to set up a form, fill...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MGB pushes for lifting of open-pit mining ban
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Mines and Geosciences Bureau is hoping for the lifting of the ban on open-pit mining as it can help boost the country’s economic recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP confident on Philippine credit rating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP confident on Philippine credit rating


                              

                                                                  By Czeriza Valencia  |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s credit grade remains on solid footing despite the rising costs of pandemic response, Bangko Sentral ng...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi dips below 6,200, lowest in 7 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi dips below 6,200, lowest in 7 months


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks fell below the 6,200 support level to finish at a seven-month low yesterday as local investors, hounded by health and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shell sells Malampaya stake to Udenna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Shell sells Malampaya stake to Udenna


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Royal Dutch Shell has divested in the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project after selling its stake to a unit of Udenna...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metal output up 14% in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metal output up 14% in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s metal production registered a double-digit growth in terms of value in the first quarter to P28.91 billion,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AC Energy puts in P1.8 billion into new unit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 May 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is investing nearly P1.8 billion in its subsidiary which partly owns a new wind farm in Ilocos Norte.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with