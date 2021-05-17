#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Revolution Precrafted undergoes business review

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Jose Roberto “Robbie” Antonio’s Revolution Precrafted, which has been the subject of complaints from suppliers and clients, is undergoing a business review.

The company and its affiliates Renegade and Resurgent have reached amicable resolutions with a substantial number of their suppliers, contractors and clients, including those who filed a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation in February.

“We thank our suppliers, contractors and clients for working with us towards achieving significant progress in resolving the issues. Revolution previously committed to honor all legitimate contractual obligations from the very beginning, and this is what we have done and continue to do as we work on the remaining accounts. Our intention is to have a constructive, positive way forward for both the company and its stakeholders,” he said.

Antonio said the company would continue to reach out to other claimants and fully comply with its obligations, subject to such obligations being legitimate, fair, and in adherence to the terms of the original contract that the counterparties signed with Revolution.

“We thank Revolution for attending to our concern. It has been challenging with the pandemic, but we were able to resolve the issues together and we are pleased with the positive outcome,” said Clarence De Guzman, who earlier partnered with Revolution as a preferred supplier.

Revolution Precrafted has signed two settlement agreements with two developers who will be hiring separate contractors to continue with the projects.

In another project, the company has completed 45 homes, and the developer has hired other contractors to complete the remaining homes.

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fees emerge as revenue source as banks book lower profits
Fees emerge as revenue source as banks book lower profits
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Security Bank and RCBC profits went down, while that of PNB went up in the first quarter.
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings hits record P6.7 billion in Q1
2 days ago
ValenciaAmid continued uncertainties caused by the pandemic, members of the Home Development Mutual Fund placed more cash...
Business
fbfb
DMCI Holdings income surges 7-fold to P4.3 billion
May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. reported a 590-percent increase in first quarter earnings from P616 million to P4.3 billion as income drivers DMCI Homes and Semirara Mining and Power Corp....
Business
fbfb
Changing the rules of the game
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | May 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Carsten Linz, group digital officer for BASF, prepared a piece for the World Economic Forum which served as an eye opener in terms of how companies should transform their business models for a post-COVID future...
Business
fbfb
Tourism industry gets boost from shift to GCQ
Tourism industry gets boost from shift to GCQ
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The tourism sector has received a last minute boost to accommodate guests during the summer season with the shift to general...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Sangley airport attracts 3 possible bidders
Sangley airport attracts 3 possible bidders
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Sangley Point International Airport project in Cavite has attracted one more interested party, bringing the number of...
Business
fbfb
Lackluster trading to continue this week
Lackluster trading to continue this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market will continue to trade sideways this week amid lack of fresh triggers.
Business
fbfb
Philippine motor vehicle output behind ASEAN neighbors
Philippine motor vehicle output behind ASEAN neighbors
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines continued to lag behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in motor vehicle production as tepid demand further...
Business
fbfb
BSP strengthens framework for environmental, social risks
BSP strengthens framework for environmental, social risks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to direct banks and other financial institutions to integrate climate change and other...
Business
fbfb
Prices of building materials continue to climb
Prices of building materials continue to climb
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Wholesale prices of building materials in Metro Manila continued to climb, rising at their fastest pace since the start of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with