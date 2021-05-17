Revolution Precrafted undergoes business review

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Jose Roberto “Robbie” Antonio’s Revolution Precrafted, which has been the subject of complaints from suppliers and clients, is undergoing a business review.

The company and its affiliates Renegade and Resurgent have reached amicable resolutions with a substantial number of their suppliers, contractors and clients, including those who filed a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation in February.

“We thank our suppliers, contractors and clients for working with us towards achieving significant progress in resolving the issues. Revolution previously committed to honor all legitimate contractual obligations from the very beginning, and this is what we have done and continue to do as we work on the remaining accounts. Our intention is to have a constructive, positive way forward for both the company and its stakeholders,” he said.

Antonio said the company would continue to reach out to other claimants and fully comply with its obligations, subject to such obligations being legitimate, fair, and in adherence to the terms of the original contract that the counterparties signed with Revolution.

“We thank Revolution for attending to our concern. It has been challenging with the pandemic, but we were able to resolve the issues together and we are pleased with the positive outcome,” said Clarence De Guzman, who earlier partnered with Revolution as a preferred supplier.

Revolution Precrafted has signed two settlement agreements with two developers who will be hiring separate contractors to continue with the projects.

In another project, the company has completed 45 homes, and the developer has hired other contractors to complete the remaining homes.