New Manulife fund options give access to global portfolios

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - May 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manulife Philippines has added three new fund options to its variable life insurance portfolio that gives customers access to global markets.

These new fund options called Tiger Growth Fund, US Growth Fund, and Global Preferred Securities Income Fund, can be linked with select Manulife variable life insurance (VUL) products.

“Through these new funds available with our investment-linked insurance products, Filipinos can expand their portfolios to include global markets and optimize potential returns,” said Richard Bates, Manulife Philippines CEO.

The Tiger Growth Fund invests in publicly traded companies in China and Hong Kong that have a track record for high revenues and have been performing well in the market.

Customers will also have access to China’s sizable economy and growth that is driven by their biggest companies in the e-commerce and technology industries.

The US Growth Fund, meanwhile, invests in some of the large and profitable publicly traded companies in the United States including conglomerates in big tech, e-commerce and social media.

Lastly, the Global Preferred Securities Income Fund invests in preferred securities of publicly traded companies worldwide that can provide income payouts and long-term growth potential.

Assets are diversified assets as these are invested in high-quality securities traded in global markets.

Customers who interested in Tiger Growth and US Growth Funds can link these to Manulife’s VUL products such as Affluence Builder Plus.

They are also available to China Bank clients through Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corporation’s (MCBL) Invest plans.

Meanwhile, the Global Preferred Securities Income Fund can be accessed through Manulife’s VUL products like Affluence Max Elite and Affluence Max Gold, and MCBL’s products like Platinum Invest Elite and Affluence Max Elite.

Existing customers of eligible VUL products can top up their current funds with these new funds.

Manulife Philippines is a wholly-owned domestic subsidiary of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corporation, among the world’s largest life insurance companies by market capitalization.

