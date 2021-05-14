#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Foreign debt entry boosts reserves stock anew in April
Buffer funds are sufficient to fund 12.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and services, while also being equivalent to 7.5 times the country’s short-term external debt due within 3 months or less.
STAR/File

Foreign debt entry boosts reserves stock anew in April

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 1:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Proceeds from offshore bonds sold by the government stopped a three-month decline in the Philippines’ foreign reserves in April.

Gross international reserves (GIR) rebounded to $107.25 billion as of the end of last month, up 2.65% from the previous month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday. 

Buffer funds are sufficient to fund 12.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and services, while also being equivalent to 7.5 times the country’s short-term external debt due within 3 months or less.

While still below their historic high of over $110 billion, reserves have been hovering at record-levels since last year when subdued imports in tandem with continued inflow of remittances and outsourcing earnings fueled dollar accumulation. With fewer need to settle dollar shipments, the central bank oversaw parked funds ballooned from just $87.86 billion in end-2019.

On one hand, Governor Benjamin Diokno cited the hefty buffers as one of the economy’s convincing defenses against the pandemic’s wrath. On the other however, its persistent rise has also been used to magnify tepid demand at home that leaves importers with no incentive to ship in more goods and services.

Theoretically, it also helps explain a strong peso. With more foreign funds entering the economy and exchanged for pesos, demand for local currency is stoked, pushing up its value. The peso has been closing at P47-level for the past week, reaching a 4-year high at one point. It opened at 47.83 to a dollar on Friday.

In the process, a firmed-up peso helps temper inflation that peaked at a 2-year high of 4.7% in March before steadying at 4.5% in succeeding 2 months. Typically, the BSP would intervene by buying more dollars to keep the peso within its 48-53 forecast band, but analysts said that appeared to be not the case this time. Yet at the same time, it may not be intentional.

“The stronger PHP may not necessarily be a strategy of the BSP to quell the current above-target inflation rate but it certainly has helped capped the impact of imported inflation,” Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said in an email exchange. 

“In the coming months, we could see PHP outperforming regional currencies largely due to subdued demand for imports given the outlook for growth with the BSP maintaining its presence in the spot market, with GIR possibly rising further,” he added.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., agreed with Mapa, saying that the peso’s strong performance may only be helping “lower import prices and inflation.”

Economic managers are set to meet next Tuesday to reassess economic targets, following a disappointing 4.2% contraction in the first quarter that many observers expected to have been slower. On BSP’s part, monetary officials already jacked up its GIR yearend forecast to $114 billion, a new high if realized, from just $106 billion seen last December.

Apart from most tradeable foreign currencies like the US dollar, euro and yen, GIR is composed gold, investments, and fund placements at the International Monetary Fund, which can be used for emergencies. 

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS (BSP) NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PESO-DOLLAR EXCHANGE PHILIPPINE GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mega vax center
By Boo Chanco | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
It is a tempest in a teapot. I am not a fan of this administration’s COVID response. But when they want to do something right, we should cheer them on.
Business
fbfb
AC Energy: Southeast Asia’s largest listed renewables company
By Iris Gonzales | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The growth story of AC Energy could be an edge-of-your seat Netflix series which would be very interesting at least for those really passionate about energy.
Business
fbfb
Gokongweis get slice of Shakey’s pizza chain
By Iris Gonzales | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The Gokongwei Group is grabbing a bite of Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., marking its foray into the full service restaurant business.
Business
fbfb
Recession seen to extend to Q2
Recession seen to extend to Q2
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines may suffer its sixth consecutive economic decline in the second quarter as the prolonged lockdown coupled...
Business
fbfb
The social media imperative
By Roberto R. Romulo | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Last week I wrote about how Duterte has been gaslighting us all along. My guest columnist, Liana Romulo, explains how social media is being used to perpetuate these false narratives or in several instances, to present...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines to import more rice next year
Philippines to import more rice next year
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is projected to import more rice next year to meet the rising demand for the commodity, according to the United...
Business
fbfb
Philippines entry into CPTPP gets NZ support
By Louella Desiderio | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines has secured the support of New Zealand for its accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Business
fbfb
Philippines, UK discuss possible RE investments
By Czeriza Valencia | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines and the British government are now in talks for possible investments in the renewable energy sector in the country, according to the Department of Finance.
Business
fbfb
Grab expands cloud kitchen concept
Grab expands cloud kitchen concept
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Grab has expanded its cloud kitchen concept, adding two new locations as part of the company’s efforts to bring convenience...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee swings to P153 million profit in Q1
Jollibee swings to P153 million profit in Q1
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the listed Asian food conglomerate, reported a net income of P153 million in the first quarter, a reversal...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with