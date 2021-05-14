#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Meralco unit starts operations of Bulacan solar power plant
Formerly PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc., BulacanSol has secured a clearance to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission on May 12.
STAR/File

Meralco unit starts operations of Bulacan solar power plant

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - May 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGen) has renamed its first solar investment to BulacanSol as it commenced commercial operations to provide the Luzon grid with clean and renewable power.

Formerly PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (PFBSI), BulacanSol has secured a clearance to operate from the Energy Regulatory Commission on May 12.

“This is a modest step into renewables but a significant one for Meralco. We look forward to many more investments in renewables, particularly solar, as we attempt to achieve that balance in fuel sourcing, which will ultimately be biased towards renewables,” Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Located in San Miguel, Bulacan, the P4.25-billion project is a joint undertaking of MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), which owns 60 percent of the project and PowerSource Energy Holdings Corp. with 40 percent.

MGreen is the renewable energy unit of MGen, which in turn is the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

BulacanSol now plays a significant role in One Meralco Group’s long-term sustainability agenda.

“In June 2019, Meralco made the first announcement that it would join the shift to renewable energy and it will adopt sustainable practices for the One Meralco Group. And today, we realize the very first renewable power plant – the first of several that One Meralco has lined up for investment and sourcing,” Meralco president and CEO Ray Espinosa said.

BulacanSol signifies the commitment of One Meralco and PowerSource Group to help ensure energy security through clean, cost-competitive and sustainable power, its chairman Rogelio Singson said.

“We pledge to continue building more environmentally conscious projects as part of our commitment to a sustainable energy transition for the future generations,” said Singson, who is also the president and CEO of MGen.

“As the first operational project of MGreen, BulacanSol is a very important milestone that drives us to aggressively pursue more projects that will help us achieve our target of building a renewable energy portfolio with a capacity of up to 1,500MW in the next five to seven years,” he said.

Construction activities for the plant started in December 2019 following the issuance of notice-to-proceed to SUMEC Complete Equipment & Engineering Co. Ltd., the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the project.

In February, BulacanSol reached 1.5 million safe man-hours without lost time incident, reflecting the company’s commitment to safety and security in all its activities.

“We share this achievement with our employees, engineers, contractors, and partners in the government and private sector who worked together to bring this project into reality. With their perseverance, determination and hard work, we are finally going to see the light,” PFBSI president and PowerSource chairman Aloysius Colayco said.

This was achieved notwithstanding hurdles encountered including delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and a string of weather disturbances that limited movements at the power plant site.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AC Energy: Southeast Asia’s largest listed renewables company
By Iris Gonzales | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The growth story of AC Energy could be an edge-of-your seat Netflix series which would be very interesting at least for those really passionate about energy.
Business
fbfb
GCash to expand
GCash to expand
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Mobile wallet giant GCash is looking at further expanding its portfolio of financial services as it aims to double the value...
Business
fbfb
Recession seen to extend to Q2
Recession seen to extend to Q2
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines may suffer its sixth consecutive economic decline in the second quarter as the prolonged lockdown coupled...
Business
fbfb
Ecozone investments climb 54% to P25.4 billion
By Louella Desiderio | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Investment pledges approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority rose by 54 percent in the first quarter from a year ago despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Disheartening Q1 GDP prompts BSP to maintain record-low rates
Disheartening Q1 GDP prompts BSP to maintain record-low rates
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Overnight reverse repurchase rate was maintained at 2% where it has been since November last year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP backs changes to Agri-Agra Law
BSP backs changes to Agri-Agra Law
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Further amendments to the mandated loan threshold for the agriculture and agrarian reform activities will push the country...
Business
fbfb
Philippines remittance cost among lowest &ndash; World Bank
Philippines remittance cost among lowest – World Bank
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Sending money to the Philippines remains among the cheapest globally, benefiting an economy reliant on remittances sent by...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Faster vaccine shots, business reopening crucial to jobs recovery&rsquo;
‘Faster vaccine shots, business reopening crucial to jobs recovery’
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines risks losing gains made in recovering jobs lost during the pandemic if it fails to accelerate the vaccination...
Business
fbfb
Info handlers to be fined for data privacy breaches
Info handlers to be fined for data privacy breaches
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The National Privacy Commission will penalize personal information controllers or processors from the private sector for data...
Business
fbfb
Philippines to import more rice next year
Philippines to import more rice next year
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is projected to import more rice next year to meet the rising demand for the commodity, according to the United...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with