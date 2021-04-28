#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
The local unit of listed Del Monte Pacific Limited is planning to sell up to 699.3 million common shares at a price of P54.80, filing documents released by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed.
File

Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. is reviving its plan to go public in a bid to raise over P44 billion despite pandemic uncertainties.

The local unit of listed Del Monte Pacific Limited is planning to sell up to 699.3 million common shares at a price of P54.80, filing documents released by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed. Including an overallotment option of up to 104.9 million shares, Del Monte Philippines is set to rake in P44.07 billion in total proceeds. 

It was a plan that dated back three years ago, but was pushed back by Del Monte Philippines after a weak currency at the time battered the local stock market. Excluding other charges and fees, net proceeds from the upcoming initial public offering will be at P36.98 billion, which will be mainly used by its parent firm to pay old debts.

That said, Del Monte Philippines' decision to revive IPO plans comes at a challenging time for business in general as the pandemic lingers. According to the company, lockdowns meant to arrest the virus resulted into "significant decrease" in revenue from sales to food service channels in the 9 months ended January this year.

But that was offset by a "substantial increase" in revenues from sales of culinary products, driven largely by shift in home-cooking as people stay indoors to prevent catching the virus.

As it is, the Philippines is shaping to be a major IPO market this year. Just last week, food giant Monde Nissin Corp. cleared all listing hurdles for its mammoth P72.45-billion IPO this year, the largest in the country's history. Prior to this, Edgar "Injap" Sia was the first to arrive in this year's IPO party with last month's stock market debut of DDMP REIT Inc., his own real estate investment trust (REIT) firm.

Another REIT company, this time backed by property giant Filinvest Land Inc., is also set to go public this year. At the same time, the SEC also on Wednesday said it received the filing documents of  Asian Mergers and Acquisition Links Inc., which is planning to sell 130 billion primary common shares at P2 apiece.

"In general, I think these companies are opting for public a public debut to raise capital which will ultimately be used to deleverage from their current obligations," Arielle Santos, equity analyst at Regina Capital, said.

"Also, this way, their balance sheets will appear to be stronger amid pandemic," Santos added.

DEL MONTE PHILIPPINES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Jesus Christ a communist?
By Boo Chanco | April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
If we were now living in Biblical times and Jesus was delivering his sermons, there is a high probability that General Parlade and that woman spokesman of an anti-communist agency would red-tag the Son of God.
Business
fbfb
PAL elects new director
PAL elects new director
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
PAL Holdings Inc. has elected a new director to serve as a representative of Japan’s ANA in its board.
Business
fbfb
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Government revenues resumed their collapse in March, while spending sustained a recent pick-up.
Business
fbfb
SMC to issue P50 billion bonds
SMC to issue P50 billion bonds
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, is looking to issue P50 billion in fixed rate bonds over the...
Business
fbfb
WTO airs concerns on Philippines duties on vehicle imports
WTO airs concerns on Philippines duties on vehicle imports
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Members of the World Trade Organization have raised concerns on the Philippines’ move to impose provisional safeguard...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government debt share to GDP rises to 42%
Government debt share to GDP rises to 42%
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The share of the consolidated general government debt to gross domestic product rose to 42.1 percent in the first half of...
Business
fbfb
Fitch cuts Philippine growth forecast to 6.3%
Fitch cuts Philippine growth forecast to 6.3%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Fitch Ratings expects a slower recovery for the Philippines this year, slashing its gross domestic product growth forecast...
Business
fbfb
Stocks fall on likely quarantine extension
Stocks fall on likely quarantine extension
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Stocks returned to the red yesterday on concerns the lockdown status in Metro Manila and adjoining provinces will be extended,...
Business
fbfb
ACEN makes headway in Luzon solar projects
By Danessa Rivera | April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
AC Energy Corp. is making headway in its solar projects in Luzon as it completed the first of its five solar farms in the pipeline.
Business
fbfb
Malayan Insurance leads Philippine non-life insurance in GPW
April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
In the latest release of insurance industry unaudited figures, Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa said that Malayan Insurance Co., Inc. was in first place for the Philippine non-life insurance industry, based on...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with