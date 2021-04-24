#VACCINEWATCHPH
JLL Philippines named top real estate advisory firm

(The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Real estate services provider and consultancy firm JLL Philippines has been ranked as the leading investment advisory firm in the country with a 48 percent market share in 2020, according to data analyzed and published by Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

JLL was also ranked as the leading hotel investment advisory firm in Asia Pacific for the 10th consecutive year. JLL again advised on the most transactions, as measured in dollar value, in Asia Pacific, maintaining its winning record in the respected investment tracking study since its launch in 2011.

According to data published by RCA, JLL has advised on over $21 billion of hotel and resort transactions since 2011 which represents 51 percent of all brokered transactions in the region.

JLL has been operating in the Philippines since 1997 as a 100 percent wholly owned entity and currently manages about 5.3 million square meters of real estate with a workforce of over 1,300 employees.

“To say that 2020 was exceptionally difficult is an understatement, but this fuels JLL Philippines to be even more committed in providing sound investment advice to our clients as they reshape their real estate strategies to thrive in the next normal,” said P. Ryan Isip, JLL Philippines’ head of capital markets.

“The pandemic has made way for new real estate dynamics and more sophisticated investors, and so JLL will continue to leverage on our industry expertise and property technology (proptech) to be able to continue providing the most innovative client-centric solutions,” he said.

