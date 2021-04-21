#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
SM Prime elects Tetangco, Berberabe as independent directors
Tetangco
STAR/File

SM Prime elects Tetangco, Berberabe as independent directors

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc., the real estate arm of the Sy Group, elected three new independent directors led by former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

The two other independent directors are Darlene Berberabe and Carlitos Cruz. Together with Tetangco, they succeeded Jose Cuisia Jr. who was the lead independent director and vice chairman of the board, Gregorio Kilayko and Joselito Sibayan.

Cuisia, who also stepped down as vice chairman, thanked the late SM Group founder Henry “Tatang” Sy Sr. and acknowledged his children’s leadership qualities as well.

Sy’s eldest son and namesake Henry “Bigboy” Sy Jr. is the chairman of SM Prime, while his other sons Hans and Herbert Sy are also members of the board of directors.

Completing the new board are SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim and Jorge Mendiola, who were reelected.

During his message, Lim said COVID-19 disrupted SM Prime’s consistent yearly stellar growth led by its office and residential segments.

Core businesses are also slowly recovering from the contraction brought about by community quarantines, which were imposed since last year as a result of the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

SM Prime is setting aside P80 billion for capital expenditures this year as it continues to adapt to the changing business environment. It has stepped up its digital efforts to respond to the evolving needs of customers.

Last year, SM Prime reported a consolidated net income of P18 billion, down 52.7 percent as revenues declined by 30 percent to P81.9 billion.

Among the different business segments, SM Prime’s Philippine mall business reported P23.6 billion in revenues, down 59 percent from P57.8 billion in 2019, while SM Prime’s residential business, led by SM Development Corp. (SMDC), posted a six percent revenue increase to P46.5 billion.

The commercial properties business segment reported P4.8 billion revenues in 2020 as operating income reached P3.9 billion from the previous year’s P3.8 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s hotels and convention centers business segment recorded P1.6 billion revenues for the year 2020 as compared to P5.1 billion in 2019.

SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Privacy watchdog, lawyers call out PNP for community pantry profiling
Privacy watchdog, lawyers call out PNP for community pantry profiling
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Organizers are not obliged to give out their personal information, a lawyer said.
Business
fbfb
SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO
SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Corporate regulators cleared the planned stock market debut of food manufacturer Monde Nissin Corp., paving the way for...
Business
fbfb
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
Tan brothers lead Tanduay&rsquo;s overseas expansion
Tan brothers lead Tanduay’s overseas expansion
1 day ago
Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III and executive vice president Kyle Tan are leading Tanduay’s aggressive expansion...
Business
fbfb
Headless chicken
By Boo Chanco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Ramon Tulfo’s comment must have hurt. He said the government is now steering the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”
Business
fbfb
Latest
MSBs have high risk exposure to money laundering
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Money service businesses, including remittance agents, foreign exchange dealers, electronic money issuers and pawnshops, have medium high risk exposure to money laundering and terrorism financing as suspicious transactions...
Business
fbfb
Government eyes more Minahang Bayan areas
By Catherine Talavera | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The government plans to declare at least seven new Minahang Bayan sites this year, an official of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau said.
Business
fbfb
Business as usual for Citi
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
New York-based Citigroup Inc. said it is business as usual for the American banking giant in the Philippines amid its departure from the consumer banking space in 13 markets in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Afr...
Business
fbfb
Philippines poised for more green bond issuance
By Louise Maureen Simeon | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines is seen growing its green bond issuance over the next few years as most countries in the Asia Pacific region will integrate this into their recovery in a post-pandemic world.
Business
fbfb
Time out and a reset
By Boo Chanco | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
In the middle of the pandemic last year, doctors called for a time out because they were exhausted and frustrated with the fast-rising number of cases amid a floundering government response.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with