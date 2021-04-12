#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Infra spending sharply picks up on belated release of Bayanihan 2 funds
The DBM attributed the climb to payments for completed projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as well as the construction of farm-to-market roads of the Department of Agriculture (DA) under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Infra spending sharply picks up on belated release of Bayanihan 2 funds

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government spending on infrastructure posted a double-digit growth as of February driven by belated release of funds under the Bayanihan II law.

The Duterte administration spent P186.8 billion on capital outlays in the first 2 months of the year, up 14.4% year-on-year, data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed. 

Specifically, direct state spending on infrastructure amounted to P186.8 billion during the period, growing 56.8% on an annual basis.

The DBM attributed the climb to payments for completed projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as well as the construction of farm-to-market roads of the Department of Agriculture (DA) under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. 

A pick-up of this magnitude would be crucial to putting the economy back on growth path after contracting by record-breaking 9.6% last year. But whether the ascent can be sustained is another question since funds under Bayanihan II are nearly depleted 7 months since its enactment.

As it is, fund releases under Bayanihan II have been slow that the government had to ask Congress to extend the law's validity until June this year to fully spend the money.

"Spending is expected to further pick up in March given the trend of increasing expenditures towards the third month of the quarter before the validity of cash allocations end," the budget department said. "Disbursements will then steadily ramp up towards the second quarter."

Beyond infrastructure, DBM data showed capital outlays by government corporations amounted to P45.3 billion as of February, mainly due to equity infusions to state-run Development Bank of the Philippines and Land Bank of the Philippines to finance their coronavirus lending programs.

At the same time, cities and provincial governments received capital transfers amounting to P34.1 billion in the first 2 months from the national government, up 34.7% on-year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Build health infrastructure
By Boo Chanco | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The one major fault of our health system that COVID made deathly obvious is the inadequacy of our health infrastructure. We saw it in Metro Manila, where COVID patients have died in hospital driveways or tents because...
Business
fbfb
Peso may weaken further vs dollar
Peso may weaken further vs dollar
19 hours ago
The peso may weaken further over the next two years on the back of weak domestic growth, as well as the rising US Treasury...
Business
fbfb
FDIs gain early in 2021 as foreign firms borrow from their HQs
FDIs gain early in 2021 as foreign firms borrow from their HQs
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
New FDI remained down, while reinvested earnings plummeted due to lackluster operations last year.
Business
fbfb
CREATE
By Wilson Sy | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Many countries around the world, including the Philippines, reverted back to lockdowns in order to arrest a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Business
fbfb
Lorena’s oil
By Iris Gonzales | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
This is a story about a little girl and it begins in the arms of her mother, three days after she was born.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Higher pork, chicken imports seen this year
Higher pork, chicken imports seen this year
By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to double the volume of pork imports from the global market this year amid a shortfall in supply...
Business
fbfb
Government wants time-bound, targeted lockdowns
Government wants time-bound, targeted lockdowns
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Strict lockdowns, should the need arise, must be implemented in a targeted and time-bound manner to limit the ill effects...
Business
fbfb
Philippines at risk of inclusion in FATF’s grey list
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines is in danger of being included anew in the grey list of Paris-based dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force if it fails to enact the amendments to the country’s bank secrecy laws, according...
Business
fbfb
EDC allots P17 billion capex this year
By Danessa Rivera | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. is spending P17 billion this year to ensure long-term growth.
Business
fbfb
IMF urges BSP not to delay recognition of losses, restructuring of NPLs
IMF urges BSP not to delay recognition of losses, restructuring of NPLs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
A prompt loss recognition and non-performing loan restructuring may help Philippine banks prevent sharp deleveraging and recover...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with