San Miguel opens northbound section of Skyway Stage 3

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. announced Monday that the northbound section of its Skyway Stage 3 project is finally open to motorists.

Since Sunday afternoon, motorists can use two out of three lanes of the 4-kilometer northbound section for free, the company said in a statement.

For now, only Class 1 vehicles including cars, jeepneys and vans with RFID can ply the section, which runs from Susana Heights in Muntinlupa City to Sucat in Parañaque City. Collection of toll fees is suspended "until further notice," the company said.

"Our long-term solution to addressing traffic particularly on SLEX heading to the Alabang area has finally been realized," Ramon Ang, president and COO, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We are excited for you to finally be able to feel the benefits of this new project,” he added.

San Miguel said the newly-opened section allows motorists from key areas like Laguna, Batangas and Cavite, which collectively account for a big chunk of gross domestic product, to get a direct link to the elevated tollway from the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) without having to use the Alabang viaduct.

The three-lane northbound section will allow additional capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour, the company said, and cut travel time from SLEX to North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to just 25 to 30 minutes from the usual 2 to 3 hours.

“We are confident that this will further reduce congestion along Edsa and usher growth to provinces in Southern Luzon and beyond,” Ang said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral