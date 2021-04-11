#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Hotels turning to domestic tourist market to survive
This file photo shows a hotel room.
Pixabay/David Lee

Hotels turning to domestic tourist market to survive

(The Philippine Star) - April 11, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Hotel operators in the Philippines are looking to take in additional bookings from domestic tourists this year to make up for the lack of foreign guests due to travel restrictions set by the government.

Paul Ryan Isip, head of capital markets of property consultancy firm JLL Philippines, said hotels still anticipate a rebound this year once borders are reopened to foreign nationals.

However, as the government tries to contain the local outbreak first, hotels would rely on locals for the meantime to boost their transactions.

“Most hotel operators are trying to determine the best estimated return of airline traffic. Hotels definitely see tourism picking up as soon as flight restrictions are lifted,” Isip said.

“It is only a matter of timing, which is heavily dependent on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local tourism and staycations are also being encouraged to push demand,” he added.

Based on forecast from JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, bookings in the Asia-Pacific region this year will jump by more than 20 percent to $7 billion, from $5.8 billion last year.

As a result, seven in every 10 hotel investors say they are confident the market will bounce back in 2021 and are targeting to deploy capital to take advantage of this recovery.

Further, the margin between buyer and seller price will narrow within the next months, as sellers are now adjusted to the cost impact of the pandemic on their operations.

Four in five investors asked by JLL said they would extend discounts of up to 30 percent. On the other hand, sellers are seen to move about 10 percent in asking rates.

Optimism is also building up in the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets at 52 percent and 46 percent, respectively, as the most desirable locations for new hotel projects. Australia and China comes next in the region at 31 percent and 22 percent,respectively.

“All these considered, JLL Philippines remains optimistic of hotel investment in the country in the long term,” Isip said.

“Acquisitions during this period should be opportunistic and investing while the hospitality sector is under pressure will yield good results in the long run,” he added.

HOTEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leadership and humor
By Francis J. Kong | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
A young naval student was being put through the paces by an old sea-captain. The naval leader asked the naval student a series of questions:
Business
fbfb
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. and American Express are bringing the global Shop Small movement to the Philippines to help local businesses...
Business
fbfb
Obituaries
By Boo Chanco | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
First of all, there is no truth to the rumor that owners of funeral parlors are lining up for listing at the stock market. No, but maybe they should.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Philippines' tourism industry is poised to recover last in Asia as the country struggles to arrest coronavirus spread,...
Business
fbfb
FLI sees rosy future
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Inspite of the uncertainties and difficulties posed by the pandemic, one company seems to be relatively doing quite well.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Inflation forecast hiked to 3.9%
Inflation forecast hiked to 3.9%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
Barcelona-based think tank FocusEconomics raised its 2021 inflation forecast for the Philippines to 3.9 percent from the original...
Business
fbfb
Philexport bags best regional enterprise award
Philexport bags best regional enterprise award
58 minutes ago
The Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. has been awarded by Oxford-based Europe Business Assembly the prestigious Best...
Business
fbfb
SSS bumps up release of maternity benefits
SSS bumps up release of maternity benefits
By Czeriza Valencia | 58 minutes ago
Maternity benefits extended by state-run pension fund Social Security System (SSS) rose to P10.49 billion in 2020.
Business
fbfb
Petron reacquires Treats store chain
Petron reacquires Treats store chain
By Danessa Rivera | 58 minutes ago
Petron Corp. has reacquired the Treats convenience store chain from the San Miguel Food Group to enhance synergy with the...
Business
fbfb
CITEM eyes virtual trade fairs
By Louella Desiderio | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
The export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry is aiming to drive traffic to its digital platform for home, fashion and lifestyle manufacturers and promote exports through participation in virtual...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with