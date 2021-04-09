#VACCINEWATCHPH
PEZA launches online job fair

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) continues to create employment opportunities in zones accessible to Filipinos through its online job fair.

In a statement yesterday, the PEZA said it continues to fulfill its mandate of promoting employment opportunities through its Development Outreach for Labor, Livelihood, and Advancement program which involves the conduct of a virtual job fair through a platform launched in partnership with WorkBank Philippines Inc. last year.

According to PEZA, there are a total of 17,500 job vacancies.

Of the 16 firms that are currently active with jobs posted online, the bulk or 62 percent are business process outsourcing and call center companies, followed by information technology firms (12 percent), manufacturing (12 percent), and transport and logistics (12 percent).

Firms with available job opportunities include Alorica, Teleperformance, Wells Fargo Philippines, VXI, iOPEX Technologies Philippines, Synchrony Global Services Philippines Inc., and Wideout Workforces Inc.

New companies that recently joined the online job search platform are Optum, Sykes, Accenture, Honda Philippines Inc., HGS, and Ayala Land Premier.

