Duterte OKs tariff cuts for pork to address meat shortage

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the proposal to slash tariff rates on pork imports to as low as five percent in response to the pork supply shortage and soaring prices.

The import duty rates on fresh, chilled, or frozen swine meat will be modified temporarily through Executive Order No. 128 issued Wednesday.

It would take time for the domestic swine industry to fully recover and attain sufficient local pork production, the order noted.

"The damaging effects of the African Swine Fever (ASF) to the domestic swine industry have led to soaring prices and plummeting supply of pork meat," the order read.

"There is an urgent need to temporarily reduce the most favored nation (MFN) tariff rates on fresh, chilled, or frozen meat of swine to address the existing pork supply shortage, stabilize prices of pork meat, and minimize inflation rates," it added.

The tariff rate for in-quota imports of fresh, chilled, or frozen carcasses and half-carcasses, hams, shoulders and cuts, and other products will be five percent for the first three months upon effectivity of the order, ten percent for the 4th to 12th month, and 30% after the 12th month.

For out-quota pork imports, the rates of duty will be 15% for the first three months, 20% for the 4th to 12th month, and 40% after the 12th month.

The modified rates will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. The order will be effective for one year from the date of effectivity.

The National Economic and Development Authority Board endorsed the temporary reduction of the MFN tariff rates on swine meat last month.