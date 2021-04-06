InLife president set to retire in June, new prexy named

MANILA, Philippines — The Insular Life Board of Trustees in its March meeting accepted the retirement of the company’s president and CEO Mona Lisa dela Cruz, effective June 7.

Dela Cruz has served Insular Life (InLife) for 41 years, rising from assistant manager in mass marketing to heading actuarial and administrative operations, before being appointed in 2015 as the first female president and COO, and then CEO in 2018 of the first and largest Filipino life insurance company.

Succeeding Dela Cruz as president and CEO is InLife’s senior executive vice president and head of the insurance distribution group, Raoul Littaua.

Littaua joined the company in 2018 as chief agency officer. He is currently the chief distribution officer in charge of agency operations and bancassurance.

A veteran of the life insurance business, he introduced several changes in agency distribution channel that led to revitalizing the company’s agency force, making the company an attractive business partner for field managers and agents.