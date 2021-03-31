#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Filipinas out of labor force block Philippines' gender equality advance
This July 28, 2020 photo shows people wearing face masks and health workers clad in personal protective equipment.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Filipinas out of labor force block Philippines' gender equality advance

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines slid by a notch in a global ranking of gender equality after headways to bring more Filipinas to the labor force got stunted while the pandemic wiped out gains in closing gender gaps around the world.

Out of 156 countries, the Philippines inched down to the 17th spot in this year’s Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Part of the decline can be explained by having more countries surveyed from just about 144 to 145 in most recent years.

That said, the country has also stopped improving its gender equality levels. The Philippines was found to have closed 78.4% of its overall gender gap, similar with 2019, but down from a peak of 80% in 2018. 

This stagnation has, in effect, precipitated a downtrend in rankings after other nations advanced and improved their positions. In the maiden report in 2006, the Philippines was sixth in the world for gender equality. 

In its latest report, the WEF, the Geneva-based business organization, found that less than half of Filipino women are in the job market, discouraged to find a job by a still-wide wage and income disparities with men. On this front, the gender gap had only been closed by 65.3%. 

“Women should be incentivized to participate more in the broader labour force,” WEF said.

In public office, WEF said only 36.2% of gap has been bridged so far in terms of political empowerment despite having a woman president for over 15 of the past 50 years. “There are still too few seats in the parliament held by women (28%) and even fewer women among ministers (13%),” the report found.

On a positive note, the Philippines virtually closed both educational attainment and health and survival gaps, but also remains among 18 countries that have narrowed at least 79.5% of their economic participation and opportunity gaps between men and women. More Filipinas sit in company boardrooms, WEF found.

“This result is due in part to the fact that the Philippines is one of the few countries that has closed at the same time its gender gap in senior roles, and in professional and technical roles,” WEF explained.

Pandemic hit women disproportionately 

Overall, the Nordic nations continued to top the annual rankings, with the disparities between sexes the narrowest in Iceland for 12 years in a row followed by Finland and Norway. Afghanistan ranked at the bottom of the index. 

Within the smaller East Asia Pacific, the Philippines ranked second this year, just after New Zealand which occupied the fourth rung globally.

According to WEF, which gathers the world’s elites in Davos every year, the pandemic has disproportionately hurt women who are more likely to get laid off than their male counterparts from work. All while women are left with the heavier responsibility of childcare at home after schools were shut to prevent the pandemic from spreading. 

The health crisis has exacerbated the gender gap problem, which is now not expected to get closed for another 135.6 years. “Another generation of women will have to wait for gender parity,” the WEF said.

GENDER EQUALITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Razon sued for 'illegally' ending contract with Solaire developer
Razon sued for 'illegally' ending contract with Solaire developer
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon is reportedly facing a lawsuit in the US for allegedly not honoring a contract he forged for his Solaire...
Business
fbfb
The empty tomb
By Boo Chanco | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
They found the stone rolled away from the tomb. Then they went in and did not find the body of the Lord Jesus…
Business
fbfb
Comparing country performances against the COVID-19 pandemic
By Gerardo P. Sicat | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
There is a lot of loose talk about country performance in the fight against the COVID pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Philippines raises over P24 billion from Samurai bonds
Philippines raises over P24 billion from Samurai bonds
19 hours ago
The bonds are charged with zero coupon, which means government will not be paying interest for borrowed funds.
Business
fbfb
PSEi wipes out gains as virus cases soar
PSEi wipes out gains as virus cases soar
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The local stock market ended lower yesterday as new cases of COVID-19 continued to rise to all-time highs, surpassing the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Banks, clients warned vs rise in cyberattacks
Banks, clients warned vs rise in cyberattacks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Banks and clients should take extra precaution during the Holy Week as cybercriminals launch attacks during long weekends...
Business
fbfb
Banks seen to offload P152 billion in bad assets under FIST law
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Banks are expected to dispose about P152 billion worth of non-performing assets under a new law allowing the industry to offload soured loans, even at substantial discount, to ensure a sound and safe financial system...
Business
fbfb
Business groups push education reforms
By Louella Desiderio | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Business groups are calling on the government to implement reforms in the education sector to address the current learning loss which poses threat to the country’s economic recovery and growth.
Business
fbfb
BSP: No debt payment moratorium during ECQ
BSP: No debt payment moratorium during ECQ
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Banks are encouraged to continue extending relief measures to clients as there is no new round of debt payment holiday during...
Business
fbfb
Largest online insurance market in Philippines launched
By Richmond Mercurio | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Local insurance technology startup Kwik.insure has launched the country’s largest online insurance marketplace with over 100 life and non-life insurance products from more than a dozen of the country’s...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with