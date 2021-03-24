Globe beefs up 4G LTE presence in VisMin

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has set its sights on upgrading its network to 4G LTE in more areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

“We really want to bolster further our 4G LTE presence in Visayas and Mindanao,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP for program delivery, network technical group.

The company has finished upgrading its network in Boracay to 4G LTE from the old 3G network for a better call, SMS and data experience for tourists and residents.

“Making our network fully 4G LTE in Boracay is a good start as we plan to do the same in more areas in the region. Our customers will start to notice a better mobile experience as the latest technology in mobile data becomes more accessible to them,” Agustin said.

Globe’s 4G LTE migration is seen crucial for the company to better serve its customers nationwide.

Globe has updated its network in all cities and municipalities in Metro Manila, as well as various cities and towns in Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, and Cavite.

The Ayala-led telco also recently completed full 4G LTE network upgrades in Aurora and Sorsogon province.

Globe said it is fast tracking the completion of its network modernization in Pampanga and in the three remaining towns of Laguna before the end of the month.

The telco is actively positioning 4G as the new standard of mobile internet in the country.

Since last year, Globe has been actively pushing for its customers to upgrade their old and obsolete 3G devices and SIM cards to 5G-ready 4G LTE SIMs to fully enjoy the benefits and advantages the new technology brings.

Agustin said more Globe customers have turned to 4G LTE technology for their work from home, distance learning, and other requirements as the country moved towards the new normal.

Globe recorded a 47.4 percent drop in the number of customers using 3G from May 2020 until January this year.

It also posted a 34 percent jump in the number of customers using LTE during the same period.

Globe expects 4G LTE volume usage to increase further as it continues to expand its 4G LTE network to include far flung areas and other strategic locations all over the country.