Palawanâ€™s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure

MANILA, Philippines — One of the luxury beach resorts in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday announced that it would no longer continue operations.

In its official statement, Sheridan Beach Resort and Spa located in Sabang Beach said that the closure is effective March 20.

It did not disclose the reason behind the sudden closure.

The resort management expressed heartfelt gratitude to its team and guests.

“Through the years, it’s been our pride and joy to welcome travelers from all over the country and across the world who have come to experience the beauty and wonder of Palawan,” the resort’s statement read.

“As we draw to a close, we would like to thank all of our guests, many of whom have returned to Sheridan time and time again. To the people of Sabang who welcomed us with open arms, it’s been our privilege to be a part of your wonderful community.. Most of all, to the men and women who make up the Sheridan team words cannot express our profound gratitude for your service and loyalty,” it added.

Despite the looming closure, the resort management is bullish for the future of Sabang.

“There’s no question that better opportunities still lie in wait for this small patch of paradise, Palawan beckons and people will continue to come,” it said.

Sheridan Beach Resort and Spa is considered the first green resort in the Philippines.

It is known to champion environmental sustainability.

Local and foreign tourists visit the resort for jungle trails and its mangrove forest as it is situation in between mountain ranges and the clear blue waters of the West Philippine Sea.

Travel review website TripAdvisor awarded the Palawan resort a certificate of excellence in 2015 and 2016.

The closure of the renowned resort came two weeks since Puerto Princesa reopened to more tourists last March 1.