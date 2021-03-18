Trade chief Lopez, who advocates reopening, gets COVID-19 again

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez confirmed Thursday he contracted the coronavirus for the second time.

In a statement sent to reporters, Lopez said he got his test results on Thursday morning while he was getting ready to leave for Tacloban to join President Rodrigo Duterte in distributing livelihood kits to former rebels. He is asymptomatic and in isolation now.

"I regret to inform you I tested positive again... Will have another test later to confirm. Hoping false positive," Lopez said.

Asked where he probably caught the virus, Lopez replied: "No idea. Been wearing mask, shield and distancing. No physical event. Just office."

This makes Lopez, 60, one of the few survivors who got re-infected by the dreaded virus. In December, he tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to an infected person. He was the fourth Cabinet official sickened by the virus. Just 3 days ago, presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed he too caught the virus and was under quarantine.

Apart from Lopez and Roque, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano had also tested positive for coronavirus. The three had since recovered.

As the government's trade chief, Lopez was among the officials pushing for further relaxation of community quarantines to speed up recovery from record 9.5% economic slump last year. But so far these attempts had proven to be futile, as the Philippines reports a renewed surge in cases and virus mutations "of concern". — Ian Nicolas Cigaral