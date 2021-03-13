#VACCINEWATCHPH
SMX Convention Centerâ€™s event spaces reimagined
SMX Manila

SMX Convention Center’s event spaces reimagined

(The Philippine Star) - March 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The effects of the pandemic have limited the tour­ism industry and left a big impact on the economy. It made everyone rethink their business models, strategies and goals. Versatility has become a key ingredient to adapt and move forward. Driven by a creative and an enterprising mindset to steadily propel the industry forward, SMX Convention Cen­ter (SMXCC) has repurposed its spaces to help other industries with their venue requirements.

SMX Convention Center’s spaces were redefined into innovative and fully functional concepts that ad­dress guests’ need for space and provide suitable site options. #SMXSwingSpaces serves as extended offices for companies undergoing renovations or temporarily providing an easily accessible office location for their staff, which are being offered both in SMX Manila and Megatrade Hall. #SMXSoulKitchen provides food business owners and caterers an option to minimize overhead cost for business operations by renting a clean and functional kitchen with complete amenities. The complete kitchen set up also targets commissaries and restaurants operating food deliveries. #SMXStudio is equipped with lights, sounds and chroma backdrop for photo shoots, TV commercial shoots, and events. Rehearsals and virtual concerts can also be held in all SMXCC properties. SMXCC likewise offers #SMXams, a stress-free examination or licensure venue that can accommodate anywhere from 30 to 3,000 examinees. These repurposed spaces have rates that vary on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Coupled with creativity is the assurance that guests’ safety will never be compromised. The Sus­tainablySafe Program is SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.’s (SMHCC) intensified health and hygiene initiative with rigid protocols aimed to ensure the utmost safety and wellbeing of its guests. Following the said program, SMXCC implements strict and customized measures within its facility dubbed as #SMXsafespaces. Less physical contact, stringent policy on wearing of face mask and face shield, contactless health declaration and contact tracing forms, monitored crowd movement via CCTV with face recognition function and event marshals, reduced seating capacity to implement safe crowd management, equipping building staff with personal protective equipment (PPE), frequent disinfection of venues and high-contact surfaces, and making use of live-streaming platforms for hybrid events to name a few.

“With a different ball game in the current pan­demic playing field, we had to reimagine, reengineer, and repurpose our event spaces to remain relevant and cater to today’s needs. Safety and security remain our utmost priority with the implementa­tion of #SMXsafespaces. We aim to bring back the confidence of organizers and consumers, while also helping to jump start the Philippine economy,” said SMX Convention Cente

