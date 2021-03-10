#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippines still not ready for carbon tax â€” Cusi
When he assumed office in 2016, Alfonso Cusi said the country was struggling to meet power demand that is why the Duterte administration adapted a technology neutral stance in power development to shore up supply.
STAR/File

Philippines still not ready for carbon tax — Cusi

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - March 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is not ready for carbon tax as this will make the country uncompetitive in terms of power rates, according to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

When he assumed office in 2016, Cusi said the country was struggling to meet power demand that is why the Duterte administration adapted a technology neutral stance in power development to shore up supply.

However, the country is still building up capacity by developing indigenous resources to establish energy security.

Cusi said investors have been pointing to the country’s high energy tariff as one of the issues in locating and investing in the country.

“Our objective for the Philippines is we would like to invite investors to locate in Philippines, especially those advocating clean energy. Our problem, one of the negative list… is because of our energy tariff. And we need to make our country competitive and to do that, we have to bring down the cost, find the balance…for reliable and secured supply,” he said during the virtual conference hosted by Siemens Energy yesterday.

Coal, which is still considered the country’s cheapest power source, corners 48 percent of the total power generation.

And with coal taking up a big chunk of the country’s power generation mix, Cusi said the country is not ready to impose a carbon tax.

“Burdening our generation with a carbon tax will make the Philippines uncompetitive. So, we’re not ready for a carbon tax,” Cusi said.

In carbon pricing, as defined by the World Bank, governments capture what are known as the external costs of carbon emissions and tie them to their sources through a price on carbon.

In 2017, lawmakers tried to push for the imposition of a carbon tax to help in renewable energy development and to meet the country’s goal of reducing carbon emissions.

At that time, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said imposing carbon pricing or carbon tax could help RE compete with conventional power plants like coal, while taking into account the negative impact of carbon emissions, such as health issues.

Moreover, a 2018 study by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) said the Philippines could adopt carbon taxes as a strategy to increase renewable power generation and to help the country reduce its dependence on fossil-fuel power plants.

But Cusi stressed the need to transition slowly into cleaner energy while meeting the country’s growing power demand.

“We have issued a moratorium on greenfield coal power plants because we want to transition to cleaner energy,” he said.

Another important step in the country’s decarbonization efforts is the push for nuclear energy development.

Last December, the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) led by the Department of Energy (DOE) submitted to the Office of the President a policy proposal to include nuclear power in the country’s energy mix.

TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Factories snap delicate ascent to recovery in January
Factories snap delicate ascent to recovery in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The volume of production index (VoPI) shrank 16.7% year-on-year in January, worse than the 12% slump the previous month.
Business
fbfb
OECD hikes global growth forecast on vaccines, US stimulus
OECD hikes global growth forecast on vaccines, US stimulus
By Eve Szeftel | 7 hours ago
The Paris-based group of developed economies now expects the global economy to grow by 5.6%, up from its December foreca...
Business
fbfb
Appreciating Pinoy talents
By Boo Chanco | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
After being sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago in St. Paul Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chess Grandmaster Wesley So said taking on US citizenship “doesn’t mean that I don’t love the Phil...
Business
fbfb
Jobs return stunted as inflation forces search for bigger incomes
Jobs return stunted as inflation forces search for bigger incomes
By Prinz Magtulis | 14 hours ago
The unemployment rate stayed 8.7% in January as the ranks of unemployed Filipinos grew.
Business
fbfb
Think new!
By Boo Chanco | March 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The President said we will probably recover by 2023. That seems a long time away, but it isn’t. That is hardly enough time for us to prepare to live in a new normal that is decidedly better than the old.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Factory output drops faster in January
Factory output drops faster in January
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
Manufacturing output declined at a faster pace in January as most industry groups suffered a contraction, the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbfb
Don’t succumb to fatigue
By Tony F. Katigbak | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
As we come to the one-year mark of the first lockdown in Manila this week, we have to remind ourselves to remain even more vigilant than ever.
Business
fbfb
Global growth implications of US economic stimulus package
By Gerardo P. Sicat | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
US President Joe Biden will implement a significant legislation that will help to define his presidency early on: an unprecedented $1.9 trillion stimulus law that will create public spending to assist those hit badly...
Business
fbfb
BSP leads in mobilizing funds for green projects
BSP leads in mobilizing funds for green projects
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is collaborating with the Department of Finance and other key government agencies to facilitate...
Business
fbfb
Yanson firms hold ASMs
By Iris Gonzales | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Two more Yanson-owned companies held their respective annual stockholders’ meetings on Monday.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with