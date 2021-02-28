#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed
In a joint memorandum circular, the DOE and DA indicated their intention to jointly undertake pilot RE projects in strategic areas of the country.
STAR/File

Renewable power projects for agriculture, fishery sectors eyed

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - February 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Agriculture (DA) will pilot renewable energy (RE) projects in the agriculture and fishery sectors to promote the use of clean energy in boosting food security.

In a joint memorandum circular, the DOE and DA indicated their intention to jointly undertake pilot RE projects in strategic areas of the country.

The pilot RE projects will be identified by the joint technical working group (JTWG) to be formed and co-chaired by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (BAFE) and the Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB).

Some pilot RE projects being looked at include the use of biomass gasifier for driving irrigation pump, small rice and corn mills, as well as for off-grid electrification in rice, corn and sugar cane farms; hydrous bioethanol fermentation and distillation facility for the production of fuel blend for farm machines and other purposes; demonstration model of a small biogas plant for heat and power applications as well as a facility for wastewater treatment and the use of dried sludge as bio-fertilizer and/or soil conditioner; and use of solar-powered system for crop irrigation, aquaponics and hydroponics as well as for poultry egg incubators and hatchers.

These projects will help jumpstart the Renewable Energy Program for the Agriculture and Fishery Sector (REPAFS), which will be formulated by the DA-BAFE.

Once implemented, the REPAFS will act as a blueprint in the effective and efficient integration of RE in the agriculture and fishery sectors for enhanced productivity, sustainability and environmental protection.

It will also become a component of the DOE’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which sets targets on RE capacity additions, and of the DA’s Agricultural and Fishery Modernization and Industrial Plan and the National Agri-Fisheries Mechanization Plan.

The REPAFS aims to strengthen and expand the implementation of existing RE programs, projects, and technologies for the agri-fishery sector in all feasible sites all over the country.

These technologies include solar-powered irrigation systems (SPIS), biomass gasifiers, and small-scale geothermal energy to supply heat, mechanical and electrical power for farm machinery, post-harvest facilities, and greenhouses.

The REPAFS also targets to promote the use of RE, such as solar, wind, hydro, biomass, small-scale geothermal, and other farm-based energy resources for agriculture and fisheries to reduce the cost of production of agri-fishery products.

It also intends to develop new and emerging RE technologies for the agri-fishery sector in collaboration with research and development institutions, state colleges and universities and the private sector.

The joint memorandum circular formalizes the memorandum of agreement signed by the DOE and DA in August last year to undertake programs aimed at  boosting the country’s energy and food security.

“This is a win-win partnership for our energy and food industries. Energy is needed throughout the agrifood production process, and at the same time, the systems being used are also able to produce energy. It is up to us to optimize this synergy to benefit our people,” DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said last year.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
Recovery secured as yield rise to normalize despite US influence
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Domestic interest rates are tracking a surprise surge in US yields overnight on Friday, but the government expects this to...
Business
fbfb
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
Vaccine optimism fuels hot money net inflows in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Short-term foreign funds that entered the Philippines exceeded those that exited in January, as the start of mass vaccinations...
Business
fbfb
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
Sy-controlled banks post mixed financial results in turbulent 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Sy family's two listed banks capped a turbulent 2020 that tested the local banking industry's resilience amid a pandemic-induced...
Business
fbfb
Flamin hot
By Francis J. Kong | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
At the Hustle, Zachary Crockett from my favorite online news-commentary platform wrote a story about a Mexican immigrant son in Southern California.
Business
fbfb
PNR scraps P921 million train line purchase deal with China firm
By Richmond Mercurio | February 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Railways has scrapped its P921-million contract with a Chinese firm for the purchase of new standard gauge diesel multiple unit trains for its Bicol line.
Business
fbfb
Latest
PLDT, Smart claim most extensive 5G reach
PLDT, Smart claim most extensive 5G reach
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. said it has the widest 5G network in the country after expanding its reach to more areas nationwid...
Business
fbfb
NGCP commits to expand, upgrade power grid
NGCP commits to expand, upgrade power grid
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has committed to expand the country’s transmission network after getting...
Business
fbfb
Inflation likely climbed past 5% in February, says BSP
Inflation likely climbed past 5% in February, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation likely quickened further in February and could exceed five percent due to the steady rise in the prices of crude...
Business
fbfb
AMLC eases registration of POGOs, realtors
AMLC eases registration of POGOs, realtors
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has relaxed the registration guidelines for Philippine offshore gaming operators as well...
Business
fbfb
Budget gap widens to record P1.371 trillion
Budget gap widens to record P1.371 trillion
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Czeriza Valencia
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with