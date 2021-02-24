#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippine economy
AREIT was listed on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange on Aug. 13, a decade after the REIT law was enacted in 2009. As a publicly-owned listed company, a REIT firm uses proceeds from share sale to purchase and manage income-generating property assets such as malls, offices and warehouses.
File

AREIT bucks pandemic crunch with earnings above target

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2021 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the pandemic hanging over businesses head in 2020, the Philippines’ first real estate investment trust (REIT) exceeded its earnings target on the first year.

Ayala-backed AREIT Inc. generated profits worth P1.23 billion on the back of “stable operations during the pandemic,” the company disclosed to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), another measure of financial strength, stood at P1.58 billion, beating AREIT’s self-imposed target by 4%. Revenues surpassed goal by 3% to P1.95 billion.

“Operations remained strong throughout the year. Business resilience, health and safety of all our building locators and service personnel were our focus areas as all our properties remained open throughout the pandemic,” Carol Mills, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

AREIT braved pandemic uncertainties last year and made debuted on the stock exchange with properties concentrated on retail and offices. As REIT, the firm is mandated to declare 90% of its earnings as dividends to its stockholders, 45.18% of which are public.

With a stellar performance amid a tumultuous year, AREIT rewarded shareholders with dividends equivalent to P1.32 per share, “slightly higher” than initial program during the maiden share sale. 

The company pledged to provide 10-12% total shareholder return per year.

But more than generating earnings for its investors, AREIT’s success in 2020 is to be gauged by how it recycled capital from rents and leases in its properties, as well as other revenues, to purchase more assets. In less than a year since going public in August, the REIT’s gross leasable space more than doubled to 344,000 square meters from 153,000 sqm.

Among the company’s investments last year was the acquisition of the Teleperformance Cebu Building in September, a buyout followed by the purchase of The 30th Mall in Ortigas from its parent Ayala Land Inc. last month. 

In a separate disclosure to the local bourse, Ayala Land announced plans to merge its subsidiaries under its own name. These subsidiaries were Cebu Holdings Inc., Asian I-Office Properties Inc., Arca South Commercial Ventures Corp. and Central Block Developers Inc. and was meant “as a consolidation of ALI’s Cebu portfolio under one listed entity.”

Ahead of a non-working holiday on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of People Power revolution, shares in AREIT lost 0.88% to P33.90 each. Shares in Ayala Land, meanwhile, closed up 1.18% to P38.65 apiece.

AREIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte allies drag FIST law into Lopez loan hearing
Duterte allies drag FIST law into Lopez loan hearing
By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
“In the FIST law, and this is scary, there may be again abuses of the SPV law,” Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike...
Business
fbfb
OFW remittances
By Boo Chanco | February 24, 2021 - 12:00am
It is no secret that OFW remittances have been a bedrock of the Philippine economy since the Marcos era. It have been a reliable backstop to the economy in many tough situations over the last five decades.
Business
fbfb
How we lost the edge after EDSA ‘86
By Gerardo P. Sicat | February 24, 2021 - 12:00am
The EDSA revolution in 1986 is celebrated as an important date in the nation’s history.
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Globe to link with Dito
PLDT, Globe to link with Dito
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Telecommunications giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. have signed interconnection deals with telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
Robbie Antonio quits Century Properties to deal with fraud allegations
Robbie Antonio quits Century Properties to deal with fraud allegations
1 day ago
"The Board noted that the reason for his resignation is to allow him to focus on addressing the pressing issues in his own...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 ways businesses can fast-track future readiness with intelligent operations
Sponsored
3 ways businesses can fast-track future readiness with intelligent operations
By Benedict Hernandez | 5 hours ago
Today, there is a need for new, agile ways of doing things if companies and industries are to succeed. Here are three actions...
Business
fbfb
Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears, pledges to keep rates low
Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears, pledges to keep rates low
By Heather Scott | 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell attempted to tamp down rising inflation concerns, and again on Tuesday pledged...
Business
fbfb
M Lhuillier brings newest streaming platform POPTV closer to Filipinos
Sponsored
M Lhuillier brings newest streaming platform POPTV closer to Filipinos
6 hours ago
M Lhuillier, one of the largest financial institutions in the Philippines, has inked a partnership with the newest streaming...
Business
fbfb
NEDA to review GDP goal
NEDA to review GDP goal
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The National Economic and Development Authority will have to reassess the country’s economic target for the year after...
Business
fbfb
Agri-agra loans slip 2.8% in 2020
Agri-agra loans slip 2.8% in 2020
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Loans extended by Philippine banks for agriculture and agrarian reform slipped by 2.8 percent to P713.6 billion last year...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with