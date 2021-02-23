#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Delay in MGCQ shift prompts review of economic goals
Park-goers enjoy the morning sunlight while jogging and biking around the vicinity of the Rizal Park and the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Feb. 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Delay in MGCQ shift prompts review of economic goals

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Economic managers will revisit their goals after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected their proposal to further ease coronavirus restrictions and allow more activities to proceed next month.

The interagency Development Budget Coordination Committee will soon “review” this year’s economic targets, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a Viber message on Tuesday.

“We support his decision and will work hard to rollout the vaccine so that we can further open the economy,” Chua said in a separate statement to reporters. 

A delay in relaxing one of the world’s toughest lockdowns puts at risk the Duterte administration’s 6.5-7.5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth target this year, and more ambitious 8-10% goal next year.
 
Chua was the leading advocate of easing quarantines in the government, arguing that prohibitions in some businesses are fanning hunger as joblessness remained elevated. As it is, Metro Manila, the center of business and economy, has been under general community quarantine since August, together with seven other areas, while the rest are under the looser modified GCQ (MGCQ).

For a while, Chua’s appeal for the archipelago to be placed under MGCQ appeared within reach. But already-delayed COVID-19 vaccinations promised to begin this month are now unlikely to happen because supplies have not arrived, removing one critical condition for quarantines to get loosened.

Asked when he would renew his appeal for a nationwide MGCQ, Chua only said “when vaccines are rolled out.”

For Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, rolling back lockdown measures alone will not work if consumers are still afraid to go out and confidence remains weak.

“We continue to believe that growth momentum will be subdued, regardless of type of community quarantine, with consumer confidence shot with the vaccines still out of reach,” Mapa said in an emailed commentary. 

“The one true antidote to the lack of confidence would be the vaccine procured by the government as this would generate GDP momentum via increased government expenditure while simultaneously curing Filipinos’ anxiety tied to catching the virus,” he added.

Still, London-based Oxford Economics, a think tank, believes more mobility is vital for recovery. “Further falls in Covid cases in an environment of relaxed activity conditions may boost household and business confidence, adding to the support to the economy from rising commodity prices and strong external demand from (advanced economies),” it said.
 
With consumer still stuck at home and businesses still struggling, observers are looking to the government to step up its game, but Chua had once again thumbed down another stimulus package now being prioritized by the House of Representatives. 

Contrary to state concerns of rising deficit, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, one of the stimulus authors, said funds are enough for a fiscal push.

“There was P1.6 trillion in cash as of end-November. This is something that we need to validate. But as it appears to me there is sufficient cash,” Quimbo said in a text message. — with Ramon Royandoyan

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robbie Antonio quits Century Properties to deal with fraud allegations
Robbie Antonio quits Century Properties to deal with fraud allegations
1 day ago
"The Board noted that the reason for his resignation is to allow him to focus on addressing the pressing issues in his own...
Business
fbfb
BSP names new deputy governor
BSP names new deputy governor
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has added a new deputy governor with expertise in digital payments, as part of efforts to...
Business
fbfb
Personal info of 3.3-M Cashalo users sold in dark web
Personal info of 3.3-M Cashalo users sold in dark web
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Usernames, passwords, email addresses, phone numbers and other device information from Cashalo were found for sale. ...
Business
fbfb
Robbie Antonio resigns from Century Properties
Robbie Antonio resigns from Century Properties
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Businessman Jose Roberto “Robbie” Antonio has resigned from his father Jose E.B. Antonio’s business empire,...
Business
fbfb
Another dropped ball?
By Boo Chanco | February 22, 2021 - 12:00am
It looks like another ball was dropped by the Duterte administration in its Covid response. All we have now is the term sheet, no signed supply agreement yet, according to Sen. Nancy Binay.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Delayed recovery to slash Philippine GDP growth to 7.1%
Delayed recovery to slash Philippine GDP growth to 7.1%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia are threatening to delay recoveries and could slash the projected gross domestic...
Business
fbfb
PSEi tumbles as vaccine rollout unclear
PSEi tumbles as vaccine rollout unclear
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Stocks plunged back to the 6,800 level yesterday on heavy foreign selling as investors wait for clearer indications on the...
Business
fbfb
Long road to recovery for Philippine banks &ndash; S&P
Long road to recovery for Philippine banks – S&P
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Philippine banks are on a long road to recovery as the banking sector’s non-performing loans may rise further to six...
Business
fbfb
T-bills oversubscribed, rates rise
T-bills oversubscribed, rates rise
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The government awarded in full the short-dated securities offered yesterday even as rates rose slightly across the board in...
Business
fbfb
PNB hikes stake in leasing, finance unit
PNB hikes stake in leasing, finance unit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Listed Philippine National Bank infused an additional P515 million to raise its stake in a leasing and finance joint venture...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with