#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Index returns to 7,000 level
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 7,044.06, up 84.65 points or 1.21 percent, while the broader All Shares index ended at 4,248.84, up 41.18 points or 0.97 percent.
STAR/File

Index returns to 7,000 level

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Last-minute buying propped up the stock market yesterday, enabling the index to bounce back to the 7,000 level on news government is considering to ease quarantine restrictions nationwide.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 7,044.06, up 84.65 points or 1.21 percent, while the broader All Shares index ended at 4,248.84, up 41.18 points or 0.97 percent.

All subsectors finished in positive territory as well, with property and holding firms leading the gainers.

Total value turnover reached P18.162 billion. Market breadth was positive, 122 to 89, while 54 issues were unchanged.

Traders said the PSEi bounced back after National Economic and Development Authority chief Karl Chua recommended putting the entire Philippines in modified general community quarantine.

“Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua suggested to put the country under MGCQ to revive the economy. President Duterte is still studying the recommendation,” said AB Capital Securities in a market commentary.

Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities said the general sentiment is still cautious as investors await policy changes on mobility and business restrictions, as well as any surprises from fourth quarter earnings.

“The PSEi bounced back and ended higher on last-minute buying. Selling pressure has diminished as investors gained optimism from the global rally in equities. Stock markets abroad continue to move higher and this is encouraging local investors to hold on to their positions.”

Moving forward, he said the market may see blue chips to start moving in a tighter range. Second and third liners remain volatile, he noted.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend
Duterte signs law on vehicles for bad loans so banks can lend
By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
The Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) is now a law under Republic Act 11523.
Business
fbfb
Jollibee partners with Yoshinoya to grow Japanese chain's local footprint
Jollibee partners with Yoshinoya to grow Japanese chain's local footprint
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 hours ago
The partnership’s goal is to open 50 new local stores “in the long term,” up from only three currently...
Business
fbfb
Sans broad vaccination, NEDA chief bats for economy to reopen further
Sans broad vaccination, NEDA chief bats for economy to reopen further
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
“We need to immediately shift to MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) for the entire Philippines. Perhaps starting...
Business
fbfb
PSE expects 7 new listings
PSE expects 7 new listings
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange sees at least seven companies going public this year despite lingering uncertainties brought...
Business
fbfb
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
This means the likes of Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. are not permitted to install connections to Twin Oaks residents,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Consumer spending to fuel bounceback – Fitch unit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Robust household spending is seen fuelling a strong rebound from a pandemic-induced recession last year, the research unit of the Fitch Group said.
Business
fbfb
SM Prime income drops 52% in 2020
By Iris Gonzales | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Property giant SM Prime Holdings reported a consolidated net income of P18 billion last year, down 52 percent from P38.1 billion posted in 2019.
Business
fbfb
JFC forms JV with Yoshinoya
JFC forms JV with Yoshinoya
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the listed food conglomerate, continues to take a big bite out of the fastfood market with its 50/50...
Business
fbfb
Working hours
By Boo Chanco | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Looking out my window in the morning reveals a traffic flow on C-5 that seems to be getting back to pre-pandemic rush hour level.
Business
fbfb
Fires in a submarine
By Tony F. Katigbak | February 17, 2021 - 12:00am
As unprepared as we appear to have been for 2021, the weeks are going by pretty quickly and we have yet to see real concrete improvements and solid plans for navigating economic recovery, vaccine rollout, and plans...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with