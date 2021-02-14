#VACCINEWATCHPH
Manulife launches new UITF

Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - February 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The asset management arm of Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. Philippines Inc. (Manulife) has launched a new global fund which seeks to provide diversified investment options for Filipinos.

Manulife’s Global Multi-Asset Diversified Income Feeder Fund is a new unit investment trust fund (UITF) which aims to build income through multiple sources.

MAMTC said the new product  diversifies a client’s investment portfolio, thereby managing risks and maximizing returns.

“Given the low interest rate environment, enjoying favorable yields on one’s investments can be challenging. We launched the Manulife Global Multi-Asset Diversified Income Feeder Fund to provide investors a multi-asset investment strategy that enables them to maximize their returns even in these highly volatile times,” said Aira Gaspar, MAMTC president and CEO.

The fund is invested into a mixed portfolio including equity, fixed income and government securities across the globe. The remaining assets of the fund may also be invested in cash or cash equivalents.

Established in September 2017,  MAMTC provides investment solutions to both retail and institutional clients.

The company, which is part of Manulife Asset Management, was recently  recognized as one of the Philippines’ top investment houses by The Asset Benchmark Research Review 2020, with its fund managers ranked among the country’s most astute investment professionals.

Aside from the Global Multi-Asset Diversified Income Feeder Fund, MAMTC also offers a wide range of funds,  UITFs and real estate investment trust funds that are available to customers covered by Manulife’s insurance products.

Data from the Insurance Commission showed that Manulife emerged as the fourth leading life insurance company in the country in 2019, with a total premium income of P17.91 billion.

The company was also the fourth best performing life insurer in terms of net income at P3.57 billion. Its net worth reached P16.78 billion as of end-2019, while assets amounted to P110.17 billion.

