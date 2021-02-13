Shopee launches loyalty program

MANILA, Philippines — E-commerce platform Shopee Philippines has launched a loyalty program to encourage users of the app to continue shopping online.

In a statement, Shopee said the in-app program Shopee Loyalty would reward users every month when they shop on the platform. Membership to the program is free.

Users that meet a certain number of orders per month can move to higher tiers and get bigger rewards.

The four different tiers are: classic for those with less than 10 orders, silver for those with a minimum of 10 orders, gold for those with at least 25 orders, and platinum for those with a minimum of 55 orders.

Users can access the program on the Shopee home page.

Through Shopee Loyalty, users can check their tier progress for the month, discover tier and reward milestones, as well as redeem vouchers which include free shipping and special birthday vouchers.

“We are excited to bring more joy and reward Shopee users better with Shopee Loyalty. Shopee has seen online shopping grow in importance for Filipinos in the past year as more people turn to Shopee for their needs, from groceries to entertainment. Shopee Loyalty gives users more ways to save and have fun with Shopee as they shop online more, together with our in-app features, membership clubs, and shopping campaigns that users enjoy regularly. We look forward to helping users unlock more value with Shopee in the future,” Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu said.

On Feb. 15, Shopee will be giving exclusive free shipping vouchers from 12 midnight to 2 a.m. and from 12 noon to 2 p.m. for all purchases paid through ShopeePay.

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Launched in seven markets in 2015, Shopee connects consumers, sellers and businesses.