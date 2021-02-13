#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOE clears 103 projects for grid impact studies
The DOE issued clearance for GIS to 73 renewable energy projects, 26 of which are solar projects, 21 hydropower projects, 13 renewable hubs, 11 wind projects, one waste-to-energy project and one integrated renewable energy project.
STAR/ File

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - February 13, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) cleared 103 projects for grid impact studies (GIS) as of end-2020.

These projects have a combined capacity of 20,706.027 megawatts (MW), latest government data showed.

The DOE issued clearance for GIS to 73 renewable energy projects, 26 of which are solar projects, 21 hydropower projects, 13 renewable hubs, 11 wind projects, one waste-to-energy project and one integrated renewable energy project.

The agency also cleared 12 battery storage projects, 11 diesel plants, four coal projects, two gas-fired plants and one integrated steel project.

The largest project in the list is the 1,750-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant of Excellent Energy Resources Inc. in Batangas.

Based on an environmental impact study (EIS) submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the gas plant is estimated to cost P67.863 billion.

Excellent Energy, a unit of SMC Global Power Holdings, also secured GIS approval for its 1,200-MW Ilijan natural gas fired plant project also in Batangas.

The DOE list also includes 10 projects of Solar Philippines, of which eight have capacities of 1,200 MW. These are in Cardona, Binangonan, Rizal; Naga, Camarines Sur; Kananga and Ormoc, Leyte; Maragondon, Cavite; Sta. Rosa and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; General Santos, South Cotabato; Lipa and Padre Garcia, Batangas; and Calamba City, Laguna and Tanauan City, Batangas.

Solar Philippines is also working on a five-MW solar rooftop project for SM City Tuguegarao in Cagayan and a 35-MW wind project in Calataga and Balayan, Batangas.

Power firms need to secure GIS clearance first before construction. The GIS is necessary in determining if the electricity to be generated by the power project can be absorbed by the grid.

