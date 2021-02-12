PayMaya now offers one-stop shopping

MANILA, Philippines — PayMaya Philippines is introducing a new feature in its app that offers a one-stop-shop experience with its biggest merchant partners.

Through PayMaya Mall, mobile shoppers will be able to check out and buy from over 100 merchants accepting PayMaya as a payment method.

“With this initiative, we are bringing our partner merchants closer to our more than 28 million customers nationwide. Consumers, on the other hand, can get their regular shopping done from the convenience and safety of their own homes while enjoying exclusive perks and rewards – all through the PayMaya app,” PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan said.

PayMaya said among the biggest brands in the food, retail, pharmacy, grocery and fashion industries that are already present in the PayMaya Mall are Jollibee, McDonald’s, Goldilocks, Rustans, Park Outlet, Mercury Drug, Rose Pharmacy, Landers, All Home, and Boozy.

It said more brands would be added soon as the company taps into its network of over 116,000 merchant touchpoints.

“Mall shopping is so ingrained in Filipino popular culture and the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected not just consumers but also, the growth of retail merchants. With the PayMaya Mall feature embedded in our app, we aim to reinforce our commitment to boost e-commerce and digital payments in the Philippines, supported by the full force and strength of our unique ecosystem,” Baidwan said.

The digital financial services arm of PLDT’s Voyager Innovations said PayMaya Mall is another pioneering innovation that aims to boost e-commerce transactions in the country.

Last year, PayMaya processed over P95 billion worth of online shopping transactions, helping push the share of digital payments for e-commerce past 50 percent versus cash.

With our push toward embedded commerce within the PayMaya app, we aim to help foster the growth and recovery of local businesses. At the same time, we are offering a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience to all our PayMaya users,” PayMaya head of growth marketing and partnerships Mark Jason Dee said.

PayMaya provides over 28 million users with access to financial services which they can use to conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide.

Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.