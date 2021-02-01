#VACCINEWATCHPH
Local Hyundai distributor launches online platform
In a statement, HARI said the E-B2B or Easy Booking to Buying online platform is hosted on the firm’s website and could be accessed through www.hyundai.ph/shop/eb2b.
STAR/ File

Local Hyundai distributor launches online platform

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - February 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) has launched an online platform, making it easier for business owners to purchase buses or trucks.

In a statement, HARI said the E-B2B or Easy Booking to Buying online platform is hosted on the firm’s website and could be accessed through www.hyundai.ph/shop/eb2b.

The online platform provides businesses access to the showroom of their preferred dealer, as well as allows them to learn about the vehicle and request a quote.

HARI is offering the service to offer convenience to business owners looking to purchase vehicles for their operations amid the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Through the E-B2B, the vehicle purchase could be done in a few easy steps, while maintaining the need for physical distancing and having all transactions in one safe site.

As a firm offering trucks and buses, HARI president and chief executive officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said meeting the needs of the Filipino entrepreneur is a top priority.

“Regardless of circumstances, pandemic or no pandemic, we are the Filipino businessman’s ‘partner in every way’ in successfully transforming businesses towards a better normal. E-B2B is testament to our commitment to constantly innovate for our customers by simplifying the buying process so that customers may focus on what truly matters: growing their businesses and fulfilling their aspirations,” she said.

HARI has 14 dealers offering a complete line-up of trucks, buses, parts and after-sales services.

In addition, HARI has 42 passenger car dealerships.

HARI sold a total of 16,651 vehicles last year, down 51 percent year-on-year.

