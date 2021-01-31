JTI named top global employer for 7th year

MANILA, Philippines — Japan Tobacco International (JTI) was recently recognized as a top global employer for the seventh consecutive year by the Top Employer Institute.

The Top Employer Institute, which certifies 1,691 organizations in 120 countries, is the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices.

The certification acknowledges JTI’s good working conditions, as well as the progress it has made in improving the well-being, diversity and inclusion among employees.

JTI Philippines general manager John Freda said the award validates JTI’s promotion of employee welfare and universal gender rights.

“Our company is committed to support the well-being of our employees, whether they are farmers, scientists, office or factory workers,” he said.

“Especially during this pandemic, we are seeing to it that everyone including their families are taken care of.”

JTI is an international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries.