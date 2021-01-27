#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Gov't to borrow P140 billion from local creditors in February
Motorists and commuters are back on the road at EDSA-Guadalupe on the first day of general community quarantine in Metro Manila on June 1, 2020.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Gov't to borrow P140 billion from local creditors in February

(Philstar.com) - January 27, 2021 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration is eyeing to raise P140 billion in new peso debt next month through the sale of government securities as part of an ongoing fundraising activity to pay for the state's rising pandemic bill.

The government will raise a cumulative P80 billion by issuing Treasury bills due on 3, 6 and 12 months on four Wednesdays of February, the Bureau of the Treasury said in a notice on its website on Wednesday.

T-bill offers will be capped at P20 billion each week, similar with previous month.

The Treasury is also floating a total of P60 billion of bonds on February 4 and 18, with P30 billion worth of securities to be offered to investors on each auction date payable in 10 and 3 years.

The government borrows from domestic market to partially plug its budget deficit and pay old debts.

For this year, government set a deficit limit equivalent to 8.9% of gross domestic product on expectations of more higher state spending to help the economy rebound from the pandemic-led slump.

Already, officials are expecting to cap 2021 with P11.98-trillion of outstanding debt. Broken down, the Treasury plans to float P506 billion worth of T-bills and T-bonds amounting to P1.53 trillion this year.

Emerging government  figures showed the budget deficit stood at P1.36 trillion last year, widening from P660.2 billion a year ago. At that level, the budget gap was estimated to account for 7.5% of GDP, a tad lower than the 7.6% program.  — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdown remnants to block Philippines recovery after deeper fall
Lockdown remnants to block Philippines recovery after deeper fall
By Prinz Magtulis | 22 hours ago
For this year, GDP is projected to grow 6.6% annually, followed by a slight deceleration to 6.5% in 2022, which would be slower...
Business
fbfb
BPI merger to improve customer service &mdash; S&P
BPI merger to improve customer service — S&P
1 day ago
"The surge in popularity of mobile and internet banking due to COVID-19 has enhanced focus on having a robust digital infrastructure...
Business
fbfb
Tourism dilemma
By Boo Chanco | January 27, 2021 - 12:00am
The battle against the coronavirus is far from over. Indeed, it seems it is starting a new chapter that may be even more challenging.
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Deeper decline, slower rebound&rsquo;
‘Deeper decline, slower rebound’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund now expects a deeper economic contraction for the Philippines as the country continues to...
Business
fbfb
Moody&rsquo;s raises concerns on health, safety issues in Philippines
Moody’s raises concerns on health, safety issues in Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Moody’s Investors Service has raised a red flag over health and safety in the Philippine as COVID-19 cases in the country...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Trade ends 2020 with some lost ground yet to be recovered
Trade ends 2020 with some lost ground yet to be recovered
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Trade continued their weakness in December to cap 2020 in the negative territory, although last month's slump was milder...
Business
fbfb
Economy collapses slightly softer than thought in Q3
Economy collapses slightly softer than thought in Q3
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Gross domestic product collapsed a revised 11.4% year-on-year in the 3 months ending September, a tad better than the 11.5%...
Business
fbfb
Typhoons foil agriculture's rally as pandemic saving grace
Typhoons foil agriculture's rally as pandemic saving grace
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
A double-whammy of strong typhoons and African swine fever outbreak pulled down farm output in the final 3 months of 202...
Business
fbfb
Manila's airport ambitions down from 3 to 1 with Sangley setback
Manila's airport ambitions down from 3 to 1 with Sangley setback
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
“The Cavite provincial government Special Selection Committee has recommended the non-approval of the redevelopment...
Business
fbfb
BSP sets guidelines on virtual asset service providers
BSP sets guidelines on virtual asset service providers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued guidelines for virtual asset service providers as the deadline for the country...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with