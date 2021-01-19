Yanson-owned bus firms hold ASM

MANILA, Philippines — Yanson family-owned bus companies Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc. and Bachelor Express Inc. have conducted their respective annual stockholders meetings.

The group led by the Yanson Four, comprising Ricardo, Roy, Emily and Ma. Lourdes Celina Yanson, conducted the annual stock holders meeting of Mindanao Star Bus last Saturday in SEDA Centrio Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City.

It was presided by Carlo Joaquin Narvasa as proxy for Ricardo Yanson Jr. its president and chairman.

In a statement, the Yanson Four said stockholders representing 99.99 percent of the outstanding capital stock of the corporation elected Roy, Emily and Ricardo Yanson, Jr. as members of the board of directors for the year 2021 to 2022.

In the organizational meeting that followed, directors elected Ricardo as chairman of the board of directors and president, Roy as vice president for operations, Emily as treasurer and chief finance officer, Ma. Lourdes Celina as corporate secretary, Anna Isabella Galvez as assistant corporate secretary and Narvasa as vice president for legal.

The Bacolod-based Yanson Group of Companies is currently divided into two family-led factions. The two factions are the so-called Yanson Two comprising Leo Yanson and sister Ginnette Yanson-Dumancas, together with their mother, family matriarch Olivia Yanson on the one hand; and the Yanson Four siblings.

Another Yanson-owned bus company Bachelor Express Inc. held its annual stock holders meeting on Sunday, also in SEDA Centrio Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City.

This was presided by Narvasa, as well as proxy for Ma. Lourdes Celina, company president and chairman of the board of directors.

“It was attended by stockholders representing 61.18 percent of the outstanding capital stock of the corporation. Roy, Emily, Ma. Lourdes Celina and Ricardo Yanson, as well as Jerina Louise Ramos, and Matthew Agustine Lopez, were elected by the shareholders anew as members of the board of directors of the corporation for the year 2021 to 2022,” the Yanson Four said in a statement.

In the organizational meeting that followed, the directors elected Ma. Lourdes as chairman of the board of directors and president, Roy as vice-president for operations, Emily as treasurer and CFO, Ricardo as corporate secretary, Galvez as assistant corporate secretary, and Narvasa as vice-president for Legal.