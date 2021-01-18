#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Enough power supply seen by summer
Based on data from the DOE-Electrical Power Industry Management Bureau, the capacity under maintenance in Luzon during summer stands at 2,367 megawatts.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file

Enough power supply seen by summer

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - January 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Power supply is expected to be enough in the Luzon grid this summer despite the scheduled preventive maintenance shutdown of some power plants, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

Based on data from the DOE-Electrical Power Industry Management Bureau (EPIMB), the capacity under maintenance in Luzon during summer stands at 2,367 megawatts (MW).

These include several hydropower plants, namely Kalayaan (180 megawatts), Angat (100 MW), Ambuklao (35 MW), Magat (360 MW) and San Roque (145 MW) hydropower plants, which are normally on maintenance shutdown during the summer months.

The other plants on shutdown are the Unit 2 of Sual coal plant (647 MW), Unit 2 of Calaca coal plant (300 MW) and Block A of Ilijan natural gas plant (600 MW).

Despite the shutdown of these plants, the Luzon grid is expected to have enough supply by summer time, barring unforeseen circumstances.

“Considering the proposed adjustment of preventive maintenance schedules (PMS) of the power plants, the early restoration of power plants on unplanned outage and no further forced outages, the system operator presented that the Luzon grid will not experience weeks with red or yellow alert,” the DOE-EPIMB said.

A yellow alert means there were not enough reserves to cover the largest running generating unit at the time, but does not necessarily lead to power outages. On the other hand, a red alert status means there is insufficient power supply in the grid.

Meanwhile, the bureau said the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is revising the outlook based on the agreements on the respective preventive maintenance schedules of the power plants to check on the reserves condition during the summer period.

“The DOE will meet NGCP again to discuss other concerns on the outlook of Luzon in the coming summer period,” the agency said.

Last week, the DOE urged generating companies (gencos) to align schedules of power plant shutdowns to maintain sufficient supply in the power grid during summer months.

The DOE convened power stakeholders last Tuesday to assess the power situation in Luzon and ensure that there will be enough supply, especially during the summer months.

DOE Undersecretary Emmanuel Juaneza cited the need to have sufficient power supply and prevent power outages that inconveniences the consumers and disrupts business operations during the country’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

“We are constantly reminded by Secretary Cusi that we must ensure the efficient delivery of basic energy services to the people. We have to do better,” he said.

To maintain sufficient supply for the grid, DOE Assistant Secretary Redentor Delola sought gencos’ cooperation and support to arrange their schedules and to realign their maintenance activities.

“We have seen a lot of plant outages in the past few weeks and some of these have been extended toward the summer months. Considering the existing maintenance schedules of plants, we may have to realign our activities for the year to ensure the level of sufficient supply,” he said.

During the meeting, the NGCP presented a “good” power outlook for 2021 based on the agency’s forecast and submitted power plant maintenance schedules.

However, to improve the situation further, the gencos requested some adjustments on their schedules.

The DOE advised the gencos to submit a formal documentation of their requests so that the NGCP will revise the grid maintenance program.

Meanwhile, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) assured the public that the Malaya Thermal Power Plant in Rizal – one of the contingency plants – would be ready in case it would be tapped by the NGCP.

PSALM said it would build up the required fuel inventory by next week, and, as part of preventive maintenance, heat run tests would be conducted anytime this month.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY POWER SUPPLY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings program rises to record P13.3 billion in 2020
Pag-IBIG MP2 Savings program rises to record P13.3 billion in 2020
1 day ago
“We are happy to report that despite the impact of the pandemic to our economy last year, the amount saved by our members...
Business
fbfb
Megawide sets sights on other projects after NAIA rejection
Megawide sets sights on other projects after NAIA rejection
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Megawide Construction Corp. has expressed willingness to move on from its proposal to upgrade and rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino...
Business
fbfb
Ray of sunshine
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | January 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Just recently, the Philippine Stock Exchange revealed that four local property firms are planning to offer real estate investment trusts or REITs this year.
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Smart finish 2020 network rollout on strong note
PLDT, Smart finish 2020 network rollout on strong note
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. ended 2020 strong in terms of enhancing their...
Business
fbfb
MerryMart ventures into wholesale trade
MerryMart ventures into wholesale trade
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp., the grocery chain of tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is expanding into wholesale operations,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Metro Manila office vacancy seen rising
Metro Manila office vacancy seen rising
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vacancy rate in the Metro Manila office market is forecast to reach as much as 14 percent this year as demand softens due...
Business
fbfb
Government plans to privatize hydro plants under IPP contracts
Government plans to privatize hydro plants under IPP contracts
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The government is eyeing to privatize its hydropower plants under Independent Power Producer contracts this year, with the...
Business
fbfb
Market expected to remain weak
Market expected to remain weak
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market is expected to remain weak with immediate support seen at 7,050 and resistance from 7,350 to 7,500, according...
Business
fbfb
BSP chides credit card issuers amid complaints
BSP chides credit card issuers amid complaints
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has reminded credit card issuers to strictly comply with the mandated debt moratorium to ease...
Business
fbfb
DTI: Worst is over for Philippine economy
DTI: Worst is over for Philippine economy
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said the worst is over for the Philippines and the economy is seeing signs of recovery...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with