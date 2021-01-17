Phoenix lubricants registered in JASO, API

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. has successfully registered its lubricants in the Japanese Automotive Standards Organization (JASO) Engine Oil Standards Implementation Panel and in the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Phoenix said it registered four motorcycle oils and two scooter oils under its Cyclomax line with JASO, after the physical and chemical properties of the lubricant products passed the clutch friction test included in the JASO T903:2016 requirements.

Phoenix’s Cyclomax Racing 4T 10W-50, Cyclomax Syntech 4T 10W-40, Cyclomax Titan 4T 20W-40, and Cyclomax Force 4T 20W-50 were given the MA2 rating, which means these products can deliver higher clutch frictional performance.

Meanwhile, Cyclomax Scooter Syntech 10W-30 and Cyclomax Scooter Titan 20W-40 were given the MB rating for the products’ ability to deliver friction performance resulting in fuel economy.

“The JASO classification of our Phoenix Cyclomax brand has always been part of our strategy to promote the excellent quality of our lubricants. After five years, it has now been accomplished, and all this is in line with our pursuit to give the best experience to our customers,” Phoenix general manager for lubricants sales and distribution Jay Mujar said.

These Phoenix products are now officially registered and classified by JASO, and will soon have the emblem of the organization on the packaging. Composed of major vehicle manufacturers in Japan, JASO is a quality standard classification entity for engine oils.

Aside from JASO, API also recently recognized seven other Phoenix lubricants.

After Phoenix earned its first API approval in October with the Accelerate Super G 15W-40, it was able to register six other products the following month.

Accelerate Racing 5W-30 (API SN), Accelerate Syntech 5W-40 (API SN), Phoenix Zoelo Extreme 15W-40 ( API CI-4/SL), Phoenix Zoelo Syntech 10W-30 (API CI-4) Zoelo Max 15W-40 (API CH-4/SL), Zoelo Powertech 5W-40 (API CJ-4/SN) are now listed in the API Licensee Directory, and will soon be packaged with the API donut symbol.

Encompassing multiple segments in the oil and gas industry, API is considered as the most recognized certifying body for automotive lubricants with over 600 members and more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency, and sustainability.Phoenix engine oils and lubricating products are available in Phoenix gas stations and its network of retailers nationwide.